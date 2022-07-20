Who to trust and love
In 1838, Abraham Lincoln was a mere 28 years old and troubled by our nation’s state of crisis. When he gave his Lyceum Address, disorder was the spirit of the times. Rapid industrial growth brought economic change, increased immigration threatened those who were here “first,” and the country was being pulled in two directions by the slave debate. Mob violence and riot, said Lincoln, was in the streets from “New England to Louisiana.”
Populist politics, as in our own time, had destroyed consensus. Lincoln said, “If the laws be continually despised and disregarded, citizens’ affection for their government must inevitably be alienated.” Lincoln was one of the founders of our Republican Party, now meeting in Twin Falls in convention. His statesmanship held the nation together in its time of greatest crisis, and it would be wise to consider now. If the laws be continually despised” — let both extreme right and left examine their own consciences on this. But further, let the laws of election be despised, as arguably done by former President Trump and his cohort, and we may lose what little affection remains for our constitutional government.
Lincoln further said that it was not the tyrant from Europe that we should fear given our providential location, but beware the tyrant who will say he is your champion, but is out for himself. That said, we are grateful for Brad Little, and those in our county of Latah and Idaho District 6 who remain steady at the helm. Our prescription: Trust God for our country; locally, love God and our neighbors.
Fred and Lynaire Banks
Moscow
The Republicans nowown the consequences
Now that repeal of the right to terminate a pregnancy is the law of Idaho, it falls on the Republican majority to plan for the deluge of all those saved souls becoming real, live infants, growing into real, live children. The pregnant women will have to have good prenatal and birthing care so the children will be healthy. The babies will need good health care and nutrition. And the Republicans had better plan on spending money on affordable child care so the mothers can get back to work. Early childhood education will be important for children of working mothers, too. Children, who were unwanted, could increase the demand for counseling in schools for their social development.
Since most abortions are for low income women who already have children, we can assume their keeping their babies will not improve their income status, so affordable housing is an important issue. There will also be a greater need for more assistance for low income young adults seeking job trainingor college.
Perhaps the extra costs that the fiscally conservative party will have to absorb is not all that much, since the number of saved souls is only a small percentage of the child population — or is it? Judging by the hair-on-fire urgency to pass antiabortion laws in this state, it must have been an epidemic, for surely it couldn’t have been a religious/political vote-seeking ploy by the party already in power.
Elizabeth Miller
Orofino
The time is now for climate
The Supreme Court ruled, last month, on a case involving the Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA. According to the court’s decision, regulatory agencies like the EPA cannot adopt rules that “transform” the U.S. economy without specific authorization from Congress. This means that large-scale climate change mitigation and resilience efforts have to come from elected legislators.
This decision puts a huge responsibility on legislators. And perhaps rightly so. For legislators, this means that the time for meaningful climate legislation is now.
For citizens and voters concerned about environmental stewardship, conservation, energy independence, and a livable future for our children, this means that we need to make our concerns known to our legislators. Our representatives need to know that their constituents care about climate action. There are a number of ways to do this. Phone calls, letters and emails help. Each contact with a member of Congress’ office is logged and the subject matter tracked.
Now that election season is here, campaign events also offer a great opportunity. If you’re worried about resilience in the face of longer wild-fire seasons, go to a campaign event and ask the candidates for their plans. If you want to encourage bipartisan legislation incentivizing clean energy innovations, ask the candidates what sorts of related bills they will support. We must get the message to our members of Congress that we, the voters, their constituents, want them to take climate action.
Casey Johnson
Moscow
Human embryo is not a baby
This is a response to Dale Courtney’s column on abortionfrom July 6.
First, let’s get something straight: The human embryo is not a baby. At one month it is indistinguishable from a pig embryo. Furthermore, an ape fetus could easily be mistaken as a human one. See bit.ly/3uaZgNh.
Courtney believes that God is a person, but what does God have in common with humans? It is certainly not anything biological, so this proves that genetic identity is not personal identity. Personhood is a moral, and, for humans (and absurdly, corporations), alegal category.
For unbelievers there is another easy way to make this point. The fertilized zygote can twin up to 16 days, and twins of course have the same genetic identity. They are now, however, two potential persons waiting for civil authorities to grant them moral and legal status.
There is nothing shocking or radical about the English common law on abortion that Justice Alito dishonestly brushed aside. This law, obviously assumed by the writers of the Constitution, allowed abortion up to the time of quickening, as late as 24 weeks for some women.
Courtney argues that any line one draws in fetal development is arbitrary, so the zygote must be protected from conception on. The conceptus, however, has no qualities that would define it as a person.
I agree with him that viability will be pushed back by medical technology, and quickening is even more variable. For a very long time I’ve argued that the explosive brain development between 25 and 33 weeks is a nonarbitrary cutoff point for fetal feeling and mental life. See webpages.uidaho.edu/ngier/fetalbrain.htm.
Courtney defames former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, trained as a pediatric neurologist, when he claims that Northam defended abortion on the delivery table. This has been declared false by Reuters FackCheck, Politifact, FackCheck.org and Snopes.
Nick Gier
Moscow