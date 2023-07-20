McNeil for mayor

At a recent public meeting, Ms. Eileen Macoll provided some unattributed statistics about water usage. According to her, the national usage average is about 120 gallons/capita/day and Pullman should be patting itself on the back for being below that average at approximately 80 to 82/gallons/capita/day. These numbers are at wide variance with those published elsewhere.

The EPA cites an average of 82 gallons per person per day for residential use nationally (see epa.gov/watersense/how-we-use-water), and statistics on the website of the city of Pullman show that in 2021 the average Pullmanite was using 99.6 gallons/per day (bit.ly/3pOeNUD).

