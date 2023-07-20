McNeil for mayor
At a recent public meeting, Ms. Eileen Macoll provided some unattributed statistics about water usage. According to her, the national usage average is about 120 gallons/capita/day and Pullman should be patting itself on the back for being below that average at approximately 80 to 82/gallons/capita/day. These numbers are at wide variance with those published elsewhere.
The EPA cites an average of 82 gallons per person per day for residential use nationally (see epa.gov/watersense/how-we-use-water), and statistics on the website of the city of Pullman show that in 2021 the average Pullmanite was using 99.6 gallons/per day (bit.ly/3pOeNUD).
Water is a major issue facing this community and most communities in the American West. We need the facts to make informed decisions about our future. Thus, I’ll be voting for Deb McNeil, a person with years of experience in teaching young people to find, attribute, and build arguments with well chosen data from reliable sources — and a person whose campaign foregrounds the need to plan based on our water resources.
Elizabeth Siler
Pullman
McNeil honest, sincere
Primary ballots are due Aug 1, determining which two of three Pullman mayoral candidates will move forward to November.
I’ve lived in Pullman since 1980, met all three candidates, yet trust only one to be responsive to residents’ interests (even if her stance on an issue is not the same as mine). She has the ability and character to lead Pullman, having experience as a Democratic Party leader, downtown business owner and educator.
Did you know that at least since Carol Helm (1986-91), our mayors have not been previous council members? Two of the current candidates have spent decades on the council, have not answered my (and my friends’) emails and have not voted favorably for the issues we care most about. During campaigns, politicians make broad promises and pledges. At campaign gatherings, (Deb) McNeil has promised to listen and told us we may be disappointed by the decisions she will make as mayor. Honesty is refreshing.
There are issues I feel passionately about: equity, our aquifer, climate change, downtown vitality, city aesthetics, home affordability, zoning ordinances and irresponsible industries encroaching on residences. Equity was the first issue on my local issue list. (Eileen) Macoll voted against the End Racism mural. Now, (Francis) Benjamin says he cares about equity, but when he was running for his most recent Ward 1 council position, I asked if he would have voted for the mural had he been on the council, and he answered no, that Pullman was not ready for the End Racism mural. He was not ready. Yet, on GoFundMe, people in Pullman contributed $15,000 in just three days for the mural.
I trust McNeil to listen, lead, and serve Pullman equitably with honesty, sincerity, and not for her own self-aggrandizement. I urge you to vote McNeil for Pullman’s mayor.
Pamela Lee
Pullman
Think again
Solomon Asch performed some exceptional psychology experiments in the 1950s. His experiments showed the power of conformity when people sometimes agree with a group’s opinion, even when shown evidence the group is wrong. In the 1950s, Asch could not determine whether his subjects consciously changed their views or whether social cues unconsciously skewed their perception.
In 2005, Gregory Berns answered this question by repeating Asch’s experiment with brain scans. Berns found the brain’s visual center changed what it perceived to fit with the group opinion before passing this information to the reasoning part of the brain: So people “see” evidence that doesn’t exist and do not know their perception is false. And as this process is common, it has crucial practical implications for all of us.
For instance, if self-deception is unconscious, we must choose our company carefully. We safeguard our thinking by mixing with skeptical people who make evidence-based decisions and only use reputable sources. We must avoid the company of the deceived. A radio or television constantly blaring nonsense might be enough to poison a mind. It also means we must show compassion when talking to climate, vaccine, or election deniers because, unconsciously, their brains may have “shown” them evidence that does not exist.
Let’s not assume people are brainwashed when all it takes for most of us is a light rinse.
Simon Smith
Pullman
Invitation to the subjective
I do not believe most Americans regarding the 2024 election for president are capable of being completely objective. I am not. Therefore, I am inviting you the reader to an exercise in a subjective evaluation of yourself. It will require you to use a pen, paper and your brain. Use a modified Likert scale (5-1 best to worst; 3 is average) on each of the topics below. If you cannot follow my invitation, please accept the words of Socrates: “The unexamined life is not worth living.”
Domestic: Inflation, abortion, voting rights, Immigration, democracy, gun rights, student debt, corporate corruption and social programs.
International: North Korea, China, Russia, Ukraine, Israel/ Palestine, NATO, global climate change, global pollution and the world’s indigenous people.
At the top of the page write the names of the presidential nominees and their political parties. Prioritize the topics with the three items that are most important to you at the top of each column. Keep in mind that those we elect have an impact at all levels of government. Using the Likert scale, write the number that best describes your opinion on how each presidential candidate and political party would support each topic. Complete the exercise by multiplying the three most important issues by 3 then add the numbers for each to allow for a side by side comparison.
Know that I refuse to characterize those who do not share my political beliefs as stupid, evil, ignorant, un-American, etc. We are 477 days away from casting our votes in November 2024. I judge this election will be the most important in our lifetime. We have more than a year to do our jobs as citizens to reach beyond the subjective to gather more information about the candidates and issues to make a more objective decision when we step into the voting booth.
Stan Smith
Viola
Implicit trust in McNeil
I am so thrilled to see Deb McNeil running for mayor of Pullman. She brings an inclusive, thoughtful, and compassionate spirit to every situation she touches. I have no doubt her leadership in Pullman will be touted as citizen-based representation, innovative, cooperative, and solution oriented.
I have seen her in action as chairman of the Whitman County Democrats. Meetings were well-organized, invitational, respectful and effective. I was so impressed with her skills that at my request she joined me on the board of a local community based radio station.
Just a few comments on why I admire her: She is an excellent listener, open-minded, curious, informed, dedicated, and has a great sense of humor. I trust her implicitly to guide Pullman in the right direction for the benefit of all its residents.
Katherine Keener
Palouse