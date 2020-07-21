Hope, not fear, is needed
2020 has become the year of fear. COVID-19 is scary. People dying because of the color of their skin is terrifying. The upcoming presidential election is truly frightening. In President Donald Trump’s speeches and tweets, he makes statements that Joe Biden, and Democrats in general, will “abolish the American way of life.”
He threatens that no one will be safe if the vice president wins the presidential election in November. He states that there will be violent left-wing mobs. A recent letter to the editor echoed Trump’s threats, claiming that there will be total destruction of the country if Democrats win in November. I am a Democrat, and the idea of becoming part of a violent mob if Joe Biden is elected is just insane.
We don’t have to wait for the November elections to see a politician abolish the American way of life. Trump is absolutely working to abolish the American way of life through his words and actions. As an example, this month he is instigating violence by sending federal troops to Portland to stop legal protests. As Americans, we have the right to assemble and protest, without fear of being injured by the police.
Republicans, Democrats, and Independents live side by side in the U.S. We all rely on each other to make our communities, states, and the country livable. We can disagree on policies and who we want to elect, but disagreement does not mean destruction. Disagreement does not mean hate. Disagreement should not provoke fear.
Disagreement must lead to communication and problem solving, with respect for each other. This is our country, our home. We all need to work together to make it beautiful.
We need to turn 2020 into a year of hope for a better future.
Elizabeth Wilson
Pullman