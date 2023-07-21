Dale Courtney’s column this week on the movie “Sound of Freedom” was illuminating. I read it after being in a party of six Pullmanites who saw the movie the evening before in Lewiston.
The film is a brutal watch, but an important educational experience.
The movie is classified as drama and suspense; but I certainly don’t classify it as entertainment.
Child sex trafficking is a horrible topic, but it shouldn’t be ignored. The purpose of the film is to promote public awareness.
“Sound of Freedom” is a powerful representation, a sensitive portrayal of perhaps the most egregious crime imaginable.
It is closely based on a true story; but unfortunately is becoming a controversial conservative-liberal political football in the United States.
I had problems with some of the dramatic portrayal of the rescue of young children kidnapped and sold to pedophiles as sex slaves, but excuse them as perhaps necessary.
“Sound of Freedom” is a must see, and Courtney’s column is a must read. He writes that the Biden Administration has blocked a California effort to make child trafficking a “serious felony.”
However, his statistics on “unaccompanied alien children” are of questionable relevance to the subject in hand. They include children separated from their parents or extended family members, including many separated by state and federal authorities.
Although I abhor the death penalty, on equity grounds, it wouldn’t be difficult to convince me to support it for child sex traffickers, especially for those who use the children sexually. Perhaps the correct term is customers.
“Sound of Freedom” is showing at Pullman’s Village Centre Cinemas through Tuesday. Please see it. Go in a group and discuss it afterwards. By all means, if you have teenagers, take them with you. There’s nothing graphic in the movie.