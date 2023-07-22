On Wednesday, the Pullman Planning Commission will have a hearing to consider rezoning a piece of land near Kamiak Elementary School from residential to industrial. This would allow Mader Developers to excavate a 9-acre gravel pit to supply paving rock for their adjacent proposed housing development.
It’s common sense: a gravel pit doesn’t belong next to an elementary school or within city limits.
Here’s why:
1. Unpredictable flyrock: gravel pit blasting can send rock shards 1,000-plus feet. For this quarry, that could endanger cars and cyclists on Brayton Road, homes, and even the Kamiak parking lot.
2. Air quality: Mader Developers provided a noise study to show that “excavation and blasting” would not disturb students at Kamiak, but there was no air quality study. There are no buildings or significant vegetation to block wind between the quarry and the Kamiak playground.
3. Gravel pits are ugly and permanent: There is no end date for the quarry, just a 10- to 15-year use window while the housing development is built. There are suggestions but no promises for what the used pit would become. Property values are at risk. The pit would be within city limits and across the gully from the Kamiak parking lot.
4. It could be somewhere else: Mader Developers want the pit next to Kamiak for convenience and to increase profits. Why should the city bend over backward to facilitate this?
The application promises “fewer trucks on Terre View.” But a 68-house development will bring plenty of trucks with or without a quarry. If the idea is to reduce trucks on Terre View, why not bring din gravel from the Albion Highway? Mader owns many other possible pit sites.
Time is running out. Before Wednesday, please help stop the quarry by: 1. Voicing your concerns to the city by emailing rj.lott@pullman-wa.gov; 2. Showing up at 7 p.m. Wednesday at city hall; 3. Visit norockpit.org to sign a petition and get current information.