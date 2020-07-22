God’s help is needed
In response to (letter writer) Duane Mickelsen, I so agree with you. The “Demrats” have tried everything to get Mr. Trump out of office and they will stop at nothing, because they have nothing. When “Obummer” was in office he did nothing for his race. Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted two years ago a pandemic would shut down the entire world. Is he psychic or I would say psycho? They’re already making this a new world order and guess what? You sheep are letting them. Wake up and smell the Demrats’ motive. I for one will not cower. For those of you who are, good luck and God bless ‘cause if you need the government to tell you what to do then you’re in for a rude awakening. God help those who are blind, deaf and dumb to what is happening to our country.
Sandra Weeks
Moscow
Worked hard for the money
As the U.S. enters a recession, Republicans are proposing bailouts for hotels, cruise lines and oil companies. Democrats are opposed, saying those industries should just get loans, otherwise the billionaire owners will use bailout money for bonuses and stock buy-backs.
Why shouldn’t the billionaires get free money? After all, they worked really, really hard schmoozing President Trump over the past four years. Think of all the fillet mignon and “beautiful chocolate cake” they had to eat at Mar-a-Lago. Not to mention the meetings where they had to sit straight-faced while Trump extolled his “very, very large brain.” That’s hard work!
And just imagine how difficult it would be to play golf with him. Could you turn a blind-eye while he kicked his ball out of the rough onto the fairway? Or claimed a 15-foot putt as a “gimmie?” That kind of sycophantic smarm is only found in the privileged few. Don’t they deserve free federal money?
The rest of us should stay home, hunker down, and consider how to use our travel vouchers as toilet paper. Just be grateful that Trump has the nation’s best interest at heart.
Paul Oman
Clarkston