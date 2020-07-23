You are not a Republican
I have lived with and known Republicans all my life in Idaho. If you support Trump you are not a Republican you are a racist. If you sport Trump you are not a Republican you are a fascist. If you support Trump you are an ignorant idiot.
Kelly Moore
Moscow
Why can’t they require masks
With a city proclamation requiring masks to be worn in Moscow, Rosauers allows customers to not wear masks? National retailers like Wal-Mart and Costco require masks to be worn by everyone in their establishment, but Rosauers cannot? Why?
Cort Northrop
Moscow
We need sane leadership
I am disheartened hearing about the record number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the U.S. Our country’s leadership to mitigate the devastating effects of the pandemic have totally failed. If there was ever a time when the citizens of the United States needed access to affordable and compassionate healthcare it is now.
Yet Trump, Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Trump’s other sycophants have repeatedly voted against affordable health care. Sadly, part of the collateral damage of poor health care is its impact to the education system including our universities as well as our economy with job losses. Why would anyone vote for Trump or McMorris Rodgers?
McMorris Rodgers, in my opinion, supports Trump’s erratic, and pathological leadership. My vote is for Dave Wilson for the 5th District in Congress. America needs sane leadership.
Janet C. Smith
Spokane