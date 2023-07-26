Your July 13 article on dam studies suggests more study is needed. My earlier letter, published in 2021, responding to “Scientists: Breaching dams is necessary” presented one of the alternative actions that should be considered. I noted that a 30-mile canal from Ice Harbor Dam to the Columbia River narrows beyond Wallula (routed near the existing Union Pacific railroad which shouldn’t have any hard high points) would be five miles shorter and straighter to give smolts diverted a much faster ride to the sea. Lessening fish travel time should significantly raise fish survival, and this can (and should) be done now. The first canal built should be followed by canals in order going upstream. Some variations should be considered (slower less steep route so the path could be extended to near McNally Dam to lower time in “slow flowing dam lakes,” perhaps skipping the Ice Harbor diversion and building a less steep canal all the way from Lower Monumental Dam to near McNally Dam.) A longer canal could gain back some of the cost by allowing a higher elevation at the Ice Harbor-Wallula high point. Experts should study the possibilities. They should consider enlarging the power house at the dams so they can “pulse” the flow using more of the annual water flow for power and increasing valuable high-usage time power and less low-usage water power not needed so not very valuable.
The experts should be allowed to study more variations such as should Lower Granite Dam be lowered so smolts can be diverted to enter near the confluence by Lewiston and have canal passage past the lowered dam. Rally some experts and let them think.