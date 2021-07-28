McGeachin’s ignorance
Once again, Idaho lieutenant governor and gubernatorial hopeful Janice McGeachin waited until her minder was out of state to put her ignorance of public health and the responsible medical practice on full display; not that her ignorance is limited to either of these areas.
This time she’s asking Idaho Health and Welfare to explain “what incentives may exist for Idaho health care providers to impose vaccine mandates on their employees?” Janice, how about keeping people from getting sick as an incentive? Isn’t that what we expect people working in healthcare to do? “Physician do no harm,” which is from Hippocrates, certainly applies here.
Immunological and epidemiological results conclusively demonstrate that fully vaccinated people not only are much less likely to contract COVID-19, but they’re also much less likely to transmit the virus to others i.e. patients or other vulnerable people. Consequently, it makes total sense to mandate vaccinations for people working in healthcare, whether they are surgeons, nurses or janitors etc.
By some warped reasoning our lieutenant governor, and some weak-minded people who listen to the likes of McGeachin, think that mandates of this type violate individual rights. By this reasoning, surgeons and other operating room personnel should not have to scrub, don sterile masks and gloves and sterilize their instruments.
In the good old days before the 1880s we all were just as ignorant as McGeachin about the germ theory of infection most, and sterile surgical procedures weren’t mandated. Of course, back then many people died due to surgically introduced infections. Perhaps the lieutenant governor should get into her “QAnon-fueled fantasy machine” and head on back to those wonderful times of old for her next medical appointment. The rest of us should support vaccination for everyone, especially healthcare workers.
Robert Ritter
Viola
The importance of water
Much like other Americans who have been fully immunized against COVID-19, we planned a vacation; for us it was a road trip to California. Now that we’re back, I’ve been thinking about what I saw. We traveled through four states, all experiencing some water shortage and drought conditions. We spent the night in multiple hotels over two weeks, and here’s what we found.
When it comes to wasteful water practices, we found them in seven of the nine places we stayed. Drippy faucets in motel rooms and toilets that flush the old way with over three gallons of water with each flush were the two biggest water wasters. In addition, we saw showers with no flow resisters and lawn irrigation that needed adjustment. Watching water run down the street in an arid land is sad. But let’s back up. How important were my observations? Does it matter if water is wasted today? You bet.
Here in Moscow, we see a building boom: more houses means more water demand. The Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee or PBAC (I joined the Stakeholders Engagement Group), has been documenting and planning for our whole area since the basin includes most of Latah and Whitman counties (water does not observe state borders). Underground water confined in a basin is called an aquifer, and we are all dependent on two, one very deep and poorly recharged, and a second shallower one.
Every one of us daily uses a piece of that water source. If each of us did our best to conserve this essential resource, the result would mean more time to prepare. It is likely our basin will need an alternative water source in the next decade. PBAC needs your feedback to know more how the whole community wants to respond to the likelihood of water shortages.
Zena Hartung
Moscow
The arts and Moscow
We’ve had a good thing going in downtown Moscow since the 1980s when University of Idaho Art and Architecture faculty and their students remodeled the building on Main Street into an art gallery. Since that time the gallery has become nationally recognized and has been essential to Moscow being known as the Heart of the Arts.
This month the university severed its relationship with the gallery and that vital connection between the university and the community. Thank goodness that Roger Rowley, who has directed the gallery for the past 15 years, anticipated this move and has formed Moscow Contemporary. This is a nonprofit organization with a board of local community members who will ensure that high quality art, and contemporary and cutting edge art exhibits will remain a feature of the downtown. He has made sure that the store will remain so that local artists can show and sell their work. The educational art program for children will also continue, as well as art workshops for adults.
Roger and his family are committed to this community and he has made all this happen to ensure that Moscow can legitimately call itself the Heart of the Arts.
The UI faculty and their students had an incredibly successful vision in 1986 and 34 years later Gov. Brad Little recognized Roger for his outstanding contribution to the arts in Idaho by giving him the award for excellence in art administration at the gallery. So, we should allow the downtown gallery to live on. On Aug. 1 the gallery will become an entirely community supported organization, under the leadership of Rowley and as such will provide the space for the current exhibition followed by the Palouse Plein Air painting exhibition in order to allow the UI transition out of the gallery.
Brenda von Wandruszka
Moscow
Roll up your sleeve, coach
Nick Rolovich will not represent Washington State University in person at the Pac-12football media day this week. Why? The Pac-12 Conference requires that all who attend be fully vaccinated. Rolovich refuses to do so. He has “elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for reasons which will remain private.” I guess he doesn’t think it is any of our business.
Of course, if the aggressive delta variant causes numbers of individuals to become ill, all of us may be forced to mask up again. Restaurants and stores may close again. There may be a return to distance learning for students. The viability of his team may be affected by loss of players who test positive. Children younger than 12 are vulnerable and there is no vaccine for them yet. The more time we give this virus to thrive, the more likely variants are to emerge. I guess it is our business after all.
Athletic Director Pat Chun said, “While WSU has a vaccination mandate, there are policies and procedures for employees to follow who are not vaccinated. As a department, we will continue to educate our student-athletes, staff and coaches on the benefits of vaccinations and do all that we can to protect the health and safety of those in our charge.”
Some mandate. In his position as coach and teacher, Rolovich is in a position to influence young people. Apparently he won’t help with educating student athletes on the benefits of vaccinations.
Hut one, hut two, roll up your sleeve.
Shirley Ringo
Moscow