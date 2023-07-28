Rock pit questions

I read with interest the article about a proposed rock pit in Latah County (Daily News, July 12). Property owners requested the North Latah County Highway District to allow them to start a rock pit on their property. The benefit of the pit, they said, would be that the county could buy rock at a central location at a fair price. After a public hearing, with the majority of the public decrying the proposal on many levels, the commissioners deliberated quickly and said “no.”

Dec. 17, 2003, another Latah resident put forward a similar proposal. This rock pit needed a conditional use permit for approval, ending up on the Latah County commissioner desks. There were many public hearings throughout 2004 with the majority of residents voicing all the same concerns, ie property damage, dust, traffic, possible well contamination, animals and humans affected by dust and blasting etc. There were so many people testifying against the pit at these hearings that the commissioners put a time limit on testimonies. Hearings started at 5 p.m. and often went until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. There were more than 40 hours of public comment. A conditional use permit was granted with conditions. The resident argued. In 2007 and 2009, the owner requested to modify the permit and remove conditions. In 2010 they put in a new conditional use permit application, also in 2017.

