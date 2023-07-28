I read with interest the article about a proposed rock pit in Latah County (Daily News, July 12). Property owners requested the North Latah County Highway District to allow them to start a rock pit on their property. The benefit of the pit, they said, would be that the county could buy rock at a central location at a fair price. After a public hearing, with the majority of the public decrying the proposal on many levels, the commissioners deliberated quickly and said “no.”
Dec. 17, 2003, another Latah resident put forward a similar proposal. This rock pit needed a conditional use permit for approval, ending up on the Latah County commissioner desks. There were many public hearings throughout 2004 with the majority of residents voicing all the same concerns, ie property damage, dust, traffic, possible well contamination, animals and humans affected by dust and blasting etc. There were so many people testifying against the pit at these hearings that the commissioners put a time limit on testimonies. Hearings started at 5 p.m. and often went until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. There were more than 40 hours of public comment. A conditional use permit was granted with conditions. The resident argued. In 2007 and 2009, the owner requested to modify the permit and remove conditions. In 2010 they put in a new conditional use permit application, also in 2017.
It took hours and hours of hearing arguments before the pit was approved 20 years ago. It took less than a New York minute for the district to deny recently. What has changed minds? Many of the concerns voiced by residents then and now occurred. The old rock pit? Sitting idle and a repository for portable toilets. It goes almost without saying that I am disgruntled.
Nancy Maxeiner
Viola
Rethinking a letter
July 20 I wrote a letter about the subjective. The most important paragraph was the last one. “We are 477 days away from casting in November 2024. I judge the election will be the most important one in our lifetime. We have more than a year to do our jobs as citizens to reach beyond the subjective to gather more information about the candidates and the issues to make a more objective decision when we step into the voting booth.”
Earlier in the letter I invited the reader to respond to two categories, “domestic” and “international” with nine issues each as focal points for who to vote for in the 2024 election. I asked the reader to rank the nine items with the three most important at top of each list. I doubt that more than 1% of readers did this, but I did. In the domestic group under the Biden Democrats I selected democracy, social programs and voting rights. Out of the international set, I selected global climate change, global pollution and NATO.
On the Trump Republican domestic side, I wrote down the list without prioritizing but the three that got a rating at 5 were identified as gun rights, immigration and voting rights. The international ranking is more a reflection of President Trump’s actions in the past — Israel/Palestine, North Korea and Russia.
Admittedly, the categories and items in each are imperfect and incomplete but are an invitation to learn more. In life I have always been a risk taker. Risk always invites success and failure. I judge this earlier letter was a failure. My apology to the reader.
Stan Smith
Viola
Flying the flag
In reply to Zena Hartung’s letter on flags: Yes, some right-wing zealots who confuse divisive right-wing politics with patriotism fly Old Glory, but that doesn’t mean others shouldn’t fly the flag.
Yes, the flag in my front yard, flown 24/365 with light, reflects my patriotism, but it has nothing to do with my political persuasion.
I am an independent with liberal leanings, but most certainly not a Democrat. I served six years in the military, and many in my extended family also served.
My nephew, Joe Day, received the Bronze Star for his service in Afghanistan and experiences lifelong post-traumatic stress syndrome. His son, Drew, my grand-nephew, also served in Afghanistan. Another nephew, Phillip Vinnedge, was killed while serving in Afghanistan.
A memorial plaque adorns the base of the flagpole in Phillip’s honor.
One can be patriotic without being extremist, and not everyone who flies the flag flies it as a symbol of their politics.
Terence L. Day
Pullman
Fearmongering
I am tired of Larry Kirkland’s fearmongering against globalists and especially against those concerned about global warming. (See, for example, his July 25 letter in the Daily News.)
Mr. Kirkland imagines an elite who will profit from these concerns. The real elite are those who are now profiting by promoting fossil fuels and consumerism.
As a Christian, doesn’t Mr. Kirkland share God’s concern for the welfare of the whole world? The compassion of the Bible’s true prophets is without borders. They urge us to treat everyone as our neighbor.
I wish Mr. Kirkland would listen to these prophets rather than some right-wing conspiracy theorist.
Walter Hesford
Moscow
Voter fraud
If Donald Trump and the rest of the MAGA braintrust are so eager to stamp out voter fraud, then they should turn themselves into the authorities, offer full confessions, and accept their punishments with humility.