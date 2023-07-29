I’m disappointed in Terence Day. I’ve enjoyed reading his Daily News columns in the past and have trusted them. But his July 25 column completely missed the mark.
Francis Benjamin is well suited to be mayor of Pullman. He has built his campaign and civic life on serving the residents of Pullman.
Francis epitomizes an effective servant leader.
Francis serves the community by listening to us. As a friend who likes to play raquetball and pickleball and drink beer with Francis, I know this because it’s rare to find him not in a civic meeting on a weeknight. He’s been doing this for many years. I’m sure he will continue, regardless of this election outcome.
Francis is a decisive decision-maker. He is comfortable in making pivotal judgments that affect us, his neighbors. But before he decides, he strives to hear from all sides and gathers and considers the relevant information. This is why his civic involvement is so significant. A great mayor needs to know us and our needs and wants as they change.
A good leader recognizes that he/she doesn’t have all the answers. Fortunately, Pullman is home to a fine university, Washington State University, and well-educated academics. Many of the challenging issues Pullman faces have been addressed in other communities, and often researchers study the effects of these decisions. We are lucky that Francis knows many of our WSU academics and knows how to find the ones he doesn’t know who can lean on research findings to enlighten our city council decisions. Francis’ own research focuses on how to build civil discourse among legislators.
Tough decisions typically have winners and losers. Francis recognizes this. But this doesn’t mean he will stop listening, caring, or welcoming the people affected by the decision. They remain vital parts of our community after the decision. Indeed, his desire and efforts to maintain good relations with people, even after a difficult decision, is a strong point, not a weakness. As Francis says, “You are more important to me than our difference of opinion on an issue.”
Vote for Francis Benjamin. He’s far and away the best candidate for mayor of Pullman.