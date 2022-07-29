Mahnkey’s sense of community

When I rang the doorbell, and even before his “hello,” John-Mark Mahnkey asked me my shoe size and grabbed some fuzzy slippers for me to wear after I take off my shoes. “Slippers for guests, now that’s an idea,” I thought to myself. It’s probably been five years since I wore a pair of slippers — I used to put them on after coming home from a long day of work … it reminds me a lot of home.

Whitman County is home to many wonderful people. I learned late in life that you have the opportunity to create your own family and home, and I believe Whitman County is a perfect place for doing just that. From the Pullman Industrial Park, to the sprawling palouse farmlands, Whitman County is a unique mix of urban and rural life and culture.

