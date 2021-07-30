Vaccine noncompliance
It is beyond reasonable doubt that the vaccines against COVID-19 released under emergency conditions in the U.S. are very effective and most likely very safe.
Although the long term efficacy and long term safety are unknown, the risk of vaccination will probably prove to be minimal compared to the benefits provided and certainly much safer than risking one’s life traveling among traffic on the road.
Though it may be difficult to convince all who are medically eligible to receive a vaccine to do so, it is reasonable to ask those who decline vaccination be held personally responsible for any medical expenses related to COVID-19 illness that they may incur, and be disqualified from any insurance benefits or government assistance
This rule should apply to all vaccinations available that are recommended by responsible health organizations and have been shown to prevent or significantly modify infectious disease to the benefit of the recipient and society.
Stephen Bergmann
Moscow
No vaccine? No insurance
I’ve heard that, in this modern world, people who get lost in the wilderness while hiking had better have some sort of tracking device with them, or they might have to pay the costs of the personnel, search dogs, helicopters, etc. looking for them. I think it is now considered irresponsible to go out into the wilderness without one.
This is called taking personal responsibility.
The same ought to be applied to those who refuse to get vaccinated and then get sick. The insurance companies should refuse to cover their treatment since they refused their personal responsibility to get vaccinated … unless, of course, they have a legitimate medical reason to not get vaccinated.
It seems that as the variants spread and the pandemic resumes, lockdowns are being put back in place and life is being put on hold once again. According to the news, it is the anti-vaxxers who are getting sick and spreading it to others.
Even if insurance does pay, the costs are going to be spread to all of us through rising premiums, burned out medical personnel, not enough hospital space, etc.
No vaccine? No insurance.
Perhaps if the insurance companies issued such a dictum, anti-vaxxers would come to their senses.
Dianne Cole
Moscow
OK with ‘obtuse’
Chuck Pezeshki continues to model just the kind of scrutinizing thought process I expect he would want to impart to his students. He also demonstrates an ability to order objectives based on a clearly defined hierarchy of values in light of the entire situation. Engineers can be so practical, even “reality-based lefty” ones.
Throughout his commentaries regarding the management response to the COVID-19 situation, Pezeshki shared his initial assessment and then his developing assessments based on what I have understood to be a diligent pursuit of a multitude of informational sources including government agency statistics available from agency websites. In other words, he gathered the evidence and ground truth intelligence to arrive at reasonable conclusions. Silly engineers, they always want to bring up what actually is instead of what we believe it to be or are told it is.
Terence Day doesn’t like Pezeshki’s conclusions, calling them “obtuse.” Day “believes the science” and what he is told “actually is” by the incontrovertible sources he evidently has access to and judiciously selects. Is that just a difference of opinion? After all, this is the Opinion page, or is it a demonstration of perception skewed by values, objectives, assumptions and biases?
It is reasonable to expect differing conclusions to be arrived at if decision makers start with different values and objectives. I’m not sure what Day’s primary values are regarding COVID-19 but based on his writings and signaling byline photos it appears that security or safety ranks high.
Pezeshki seems to take a longer, global perspective. While I’ve never understood his position to be cavalier regarding lives at risk, I do see a distinct value of freedom of conscience and quality of life. That is how heroes think. In an age of cowards, heroes are reviled and labeled as “obtuse.”
Dennis Pratt
Moscow
Capitalism is out of time
It is time we were honest. Here in the Pacific Northwest, we are experiencing unprecedented heat waves, smoke is in the air, and fires are a growing concern every summer. This is just one example of the many environmental, social, economic and political issues that we now face as a community, country and species. One thing should be increasingly clear: Our current economic and political system is completely incapable of solving these problems.
There are many people who will refuse to acknowledge these issues, and I don’t intend to reach them here. But there are also those who put their faith in progressive policy and social democracy. An obvious example would be the Green New Deal as a response to the climate crisis. However, these reforms are not the solution many believe them to be. In the example of the Green New Deal, the amount of lithium mining such a project would necessitate would ravage South America, both in terms of the human labor cost and the environmental destruction.
The issue is that we live in a capitalist and imperialist system, whereby the few are enriched through the suffering of the many and the destruction of the planet. We can attempt to alleviate some of this suffering and destruction in some places, but it will almost always come at the cost of other people and other ecosystems, and it will never change the fundamentally destructive and oppressive nature of our current system.
The only true path forward has been and continues to be socialism, and not the impotent and revisionist “democratic socialism” of liberal Democrats. We can cling to reactionary Cold War rhetoric and embrace extinction, or we can move forward with a true global leftist movement. And we are out of time to choose.
Jasper Wemple
Pullman
Obey your leader
If there are any Americans out there who are still loyal to Donald Trump, listen up! Don’t be sidelined by Trumpian talking heads. Stay focused on Trump. He and Melania are both vaccinated, and Trump said, “I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly. It is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works. It works incredibly well … 95 percent, maybe even more than that, and it is really saving our country and it is saving, frankly, the world.”
Trump and Melania were vaccinated in January, at the White House. Fox News host Maria Bartiromo interviewed Trump by phone about the controversial vaccine for COVID-19 on March 16, 2021.
In Operation Warp Speed, he leaned on the FDA to get emergency approval. Do you think Biden could have moved such a big bureaucracy? And he financed massive production, “before we really knew what works.” Trump wanted, and he wants, America to get vaccinated. See what Trump did for you? Respect that!
Now that half of Americans are vaccinated, the effectiveness of Trump’s vaccine can be seen. Using the partial data available, The Associated Press calculated that the vaccines may be 99.9 percent effective against hospitalizations, and 99.2 percent effective against death. Obey your leader! Do as he and Melania did!
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman