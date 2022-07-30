The oath of office for elected officials is not just words. It is an active and necessary step to protect our institutions. To swear to uphold our government is a sacred promise made to protect our way of life. Learning that the former president of the United States did nothing to stop a riot at the Capitol building indicates to me he had no regard for his office, for the Constitution, for we, the people.
The sweet land of liberty we think is so unshakeable has had the biggest earthquake ever; bigger than the Civil War, because that time still included a head of state who believed in the Constitution. If the “nation would long endure” it would protect and defend the principles and freedoms that make us secure and prosperous.
Many folks think we’re past the worst of the threat. The institutions of government held, the former president’s undermining of the civil service was reversed and the nation heaved a sigh of relief. Now can we all get back to normal?
Our economic conditions today are shattering any sense of normalcy. Inflation is uncurbed and the consequences are everywhere. Fears of a recession feels like déjà vu all over again. The distant rumble of another senseless war, this one causing worldwide food shortages, high inflation all over the globe, makes us want to put our heads deep in the sand.
Wrong move. We must engage. We must use our best tools — our wits, our grit and our education — to sift through conspiracies and misinformation and ask the questions that will guide our decisions.
Before we know it, another election will be here. Thanks to League of Women Voters Moscow, there are important tools: Vote411 and candidate forum.
Commit to land of the free, home of the brave. Vote.
Let’s not confuse religion with science
Letter writer Larry Kirkland, in his many comments in this newspaper, resembles those Muslims who chant “God is Great. God is Great.” He periodically finds some pretext to remind us “securalists” of God’s greatness and the absolute truth in the Bible. He insists we heed his importuning.
Here comes Larry again July 27 in his first paragraph telling us “God is the source of all truth” and not to get too excited about the scientific achievement of the James Webb Space Telescope and its images of galaxies at the edge of the visible universe, That’s mere science. Larry wants to emphasize that the Bible assures us God created that light, though it doesn’t mention 13 billion years ago. Rather than applaud the science behind this miraculous telescope, he takes us back to Genesis.
Let’s respect religious faith, but let’s not confuse religious doctrine with science. What’s the relevance of the Bible to science? None. Let’s appreciate the achievements of science without invoking the divine.
Let’s keep in mind God is not a writer. Larry’s Bible was written in an ancient period by fallible men, certainly not enlightened men by our standards. How secure should we feel in the words of men who believed the sun revolved around the earth and witches had special powers?
We’ll grant God is great. So are scientific achievements, like the James Webb Telescope. Greatness of the Bible, less so, except for Larry.