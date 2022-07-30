Wits, grit and education

The oath of office for elected officials is not just words. It is an active and necessary step to protect our institutions. To swear to uphold our government is a sacred promise made to protect our way of life. Learning that the former president of the United States did nothing to stop a riot at the Capitol building indicates to me he had no regard for his office, for the Constitution, for we, the people.

The sweet land of liberty we think is so unshakeable has had the biggest earthquake ever; bigger than the Civil War, because that time still included a head of state who believed in the Constitution. If the “nation would long endure” it would protect and defend the principles and freedoms that make us secure and prosperous.

