WSU’s refusenik
The longer Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich gets away with his stiff arm to the WSU community by refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and refusing to say why, the weaker WSU President Kirk Schulz looks.
Rolovich may be the school’s highest paid employee, but he is nevertheless an employee. And his conspicuous failure to follow what is supposed to be a university policy threatens to make the policy, and the university, a laughingstock.
What’s more, how can anyone at a public institution tell the public his reasons for flouting a requirement that all students and staff are expected to meet are none of the public’s business?
If Shulz permits this to stand, every student and staff member will know that requirement is little more than a vaporous wish they are free to ignore, and to scoff at.
Jim Fisher
Moscow
Why not doctors and nurses?
I applaud the Pullman hospital for requiring vaccination among their staff, including their volunteers. But it puzzles me that they do not require physicians or nurse practitioners with hospital privileges to be vaccinated.
Evidently they make this determination that it is because they are not on the payroll. Yet, they have hospital privileges! If the reasoning is that they are not on payroll, then why are volunteers, who by definition aren’t on the payroll, required to vaccinate?
What is wrong with this picture?
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse
Hungry for their views
In the Idaho Press, in a July 28 Associated Press article titled “Capital officers tell Jan. 6 stories to Congress” ended with this paragraph:
”The officers testifying have become increasingly politically active in recent months, and went from office to office in May to lobby Senate Republicans to support an outside commission to investigate the insurrection. The Senate GOP ultimately rejected that effort, though that panel would have been evenly split between parties.”
I’d like to know when our Idaho senators visited with these officers, which one, or more specifically, get clear answers as to where they stand on both the significance of Jan. 6 and their stance on the request made by these officers in their citizen lobbying efforts.
I would hope all Idahoans are interested in knowing our senators’ views on this issue.
Victoria Young
Caldwell
Those weren’t tourists
As a freshly minted college graduate, I was thrilled to land a job with the late U.S. Senator Frank Church at his Washington, D.C. office. One of my duties was to give tours of the U.S. Capitol to constituents from Idaho. That was, of course, more than a few years ago; but I don’t believe tourists have changed all that much over time.
Those ridiculous, shameless, lying members of Congress who refer to the Jan. 6 insurrection as a “typical tourist” day are as bad, maybe worse, than the violent members of the mob that stormed the citadel of our democratic republic.
Betty Richardson
Boise
Fejeran can move city forward
Please cast your Ward 1 City Council primary ballot by Aug. 3. I voted for Eric Fejeran, the candidate who will help move Pullman forward as an equitable place where all people and families can thrive.
I’ve lived in Pullman’s Ward 1 since 1980. Incumbent Ward 1 City Councilman Al Sorensen’s words and votes against the proposed End Racism Mural woke me to the fact that the families he supports in his ward do not look like me. Sorensen spoke against the end racism mural in the council’s February and March 2021 meetings.
In the early days of the pandemic, he also floated the notion that we should stop testing people for COVID-19 to help Pullman businesses, as if not testing could stop the pandemic. His campaign statements assert that he is for strengthening the downtown core, yet he was the sole council vote against a private-donation funded river plaza for our town’s Neill Public Library.
Eric Fejeran promises that he will work for affordable housing, equity, and a stronger downtown business community. Last month, Palouse CORE (Council on Racial Equity) had the opportunity to Zoom-meet and question Ward 1 contenders Francis Benjamin and Eric Fejeran. When asked how each would have voted, had they been on the council, for the proposed Spring Street End Racism mural, Fejeran stated clearly, “yes” while Benjamin hemmed and hawed about the process and eventually stated that Pullman was not ready for the mural.
To my mind, Pullman citizens proved this statement wrong. In a matter of three days, private Pullman citizens contributed over $16,000 to fund the mural. This successful Go-Funding demonstrates that Pullman citizens are ready to create an equitable, thriving town. We need council members who will listen and move forward with its citizenry.
Pamela Awana Lee
Pullman
We all want the same thing
Upon returning from being out of town this past week, I was pleased to read in the Daily News that the Pullman City Council voted to financially back the Downtown Pullman Association’s quest for a grant that would fund a full-time executive director. I later watched the city council meeting on YouTube and was dismayed by the discussion that took place before the vote, which was unnecessarily argumentative and distracting from the request that was being made of the Council by the association.
The City of Pullman must work in cooperation and collaboratively with the Downtown Pullman Association and other groups working to revitalize our downtown. These groups and efforts include Pullman 2040, the Pullman Chamber of Commerce, and the Town Gown Collaborative. It only makes sense these groups work together, understand each other’s goals and support each other’s efforts. Perhaps a summit to strategize together and led by our mayor would be in order. We all want the same thing!
Megan Guido
Pullman
Candidate for Pullman City Council, Ward 3