Sorrow for former colleagues
I am a retired family physician. I spent most of my career caring for pregnant women, their children and their families. Pregnancy is not a benign happy-go-lucky condition that always ends with a healthy baby and an unscathed mother. There are dozens of things that can and do go wrong. Yet somehow legislators and judges seem to think that they know better than doctors how pregnancies should be managed. People who know almost nothing about the reproductive process are passing laws prohibiting sometimes life-saving procedures.
Twenty percent (that’s one in five) of all pregnancies end in a spontaneous miscarriage. Sometimes this causes complications like excessive bleeding which can become life threatening. Sometimes the embryo becomes lodged in the fallopian tube and if left untreated can be catastrophic. Yet now in some states, laws have been passed prohibiting doctors from providing procedures to treat these conditions, which up to now have been the standard of care. These are only a few examples of the many circumstances which can put pregnant women in peril.
I feel great sorrow for my former colleagues who now have to balance providing exemplary care with the fear of entrapment, litigation, or worse — incarceration. Lawyers and judges should not be practicing medicine. Women and doctors should not be subject to the whims of politicians. If this is the world you wanted, then congratulations, you got what you voted for. But if you care about the lives and health of your mothers and sisters and daughters, then please vote a different way and get politics out of your doctor’s offices.
Constance Brumm
Moscow
Surviving ‘Leaveit to Beaver’
I was born in 1944. I met Beaver and his family in South Junior High School in Boise in 1957. The Cleavers lived in California. Beaver, Wally, June and Ward, in my mind, were the ideal family. Ward in fact was a moonlighting minister. The parents masterfully offered comfort, support and good advice to their sons Beaver and Wally but most importantly, they listened to them.
My family did not resemble the Cleavers at all. When my 27-year-old father, Charles F Smith, married a girl, his boss on the Payette River Railroad would not sign papers that would have kept him out of the war. Charles had already lived through the Depression; furthermore, as an engineer on a train, he was involved in the Battle of the Bulge in 1944 and his train was one of many that provided transportation for Jewish prisoners of War out of Auschwitz, Dachau and Buchenwald.
A man talking to a boy did not tell me about his traumas. His life’s experience gave him a much deeper understanding of the world, a reality I only learned about through books and the media. He disappointed me over and over again with the same response. “It’s probably your fault. Go fix it.” It was painful to grow up so alone but I did grow up.
I celebrate the wisdom of my father on this Fourth of July. I heartedly pass on his wisdom to our political institutions (president, Congress, Supreme Court), political parties (Democrat and Republican), and political philosophies (liberal and conservative). “It’s your fault. Go fix it.”
Stop the blame game, especially when much of it is about the acquisition of power. It’s your fault, go fix it, or have an epiphany moment to understand maybe for the first time in your lives that you are not the solution but the problem.
Stan Smith
Viola