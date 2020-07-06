Thanks to the mayor
Thank you Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert and the city’s city council for recognizing that with COVID-19 cases spreading in our community, it is urgent that people wear masks when in public spaces. It was the city of Moscow along with Latah County Commissioners that gave us protection earlier when this virus began and now that it is spreading, it is time to take this crucial step in protecting all of us.
Wearing masks, distancing and washing our hands has been proven to reduce the risk of spreading this dangerous virus. It is the very least we can do to protect ourselves, our families, friends and neighbors. By taking these efforts now, it will allow businesses to reopen sooner, save our town, save businesses and save lives.
It is simple: Save a life. Save our health. Wear a mask. Protect yourself. Protect others.
Linda Pike
Moscow
Look out for each other
I am writing to express my strong support for Mayor Bill Lambert’s mask mandate. Wearing a mask is, for most people, at most a minor inconvenience and can save lives. If we want to open up and move towards normalcy, it must be with masks. Let’s come together as a community and look out for each other.
Ashley Kerr
Moscow
Let it be now
I am grateful for the freedoms we have in this country, and I hope that my life and efforts make it a better place for all to grow. Dr. King said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny … .”
That mutuality includes those like letter writer Joe Long, who tried to say we don’t have a problem in this country with racism. Let’s be clear, you do not have to be a racist to acknowledge that racism is a problem here, and has been since the first enslaved Africans came in chains in 1619.
You do not have to be a racist to support BLM and to seek justice for the families of the many fallen due to police violence. To say, as Joe Long does, (I paraphrase) that most Americans and most police are neither racist nor sadistic and only want to get along, begs the question of the hour: what will society do about those who want to repress people of color, what will we do to make our world a better place?
I’m old and I will leave this life having seen little prejudice against me personally, and indeed as a woman, I’ve seen major advances since my own mother, as a divorcee, couldn’t get a loan without her husband’s signature. But that is not enough. We have, in the name of law and order, ensured that Blacks do not have the same privileges as we whites. That needs to change.
Blacks for many generations have lived and worked, enslaved, intimidated, Jim Crowed, Red-Lined, in this country. If it can ever happen that they get an even break, let it be now.
Zena Hartung
Moscow
Honor system not working
We applaud Mayor Bill Lambert’s emergency health order mandating masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Our cases have recently spiked dramatically, and wearing masks has been shown to slow the spread. When we talk, sing, yell, raise our voice, cough or sneeze, liquid droplets encasing the virus come out of our mouth and nose. Simply blocking them reduces the risk of spreading the virus. Recently, huge gatherings of people have occurred without following recommended precautions. It appears that the honor system of abiding by guidelines is not working.
To those who say, “Masks are only good for sick people,” it’s hard to know who is sick. People can be infected and not feel sick, inadvertently transmitting this virus without even knowing it. In fact, the most infectious period is 48 hours before symptoms appear.
To those who say, “Wearing a mask takes away my freedoms,” remember, our freedom and rights come with responsibilities, as with getting a driver’s license, insuring a car, wearing a seatbelt, following speed limits, etc. The right to take actions comes with the responsibility to assure others’ safety. Our U.S. Constitution offers the freedom of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for ALL.
Wear a mask because you care about your health and the health of others. Wear a mask because you have freedoms and accompanying responsibilities. Wear a mask because economic viability will NOT be possible if COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
Mayor Lambert’s emergency order is well reasoned, follows recommendations of knowledgeable epidemiologists, and offers flexible and reasonable, situation-specific guidelines to diminish the spread of COVID-19 in our community without excessively limiting our interactions and businesses. The order is also within the jurisdiction of the mayor’s governing power and is a measure that hopefully can prevent additional, more restrictive, orders.
Diane Baumgartand Kathy Dawes
Moscow
This letter was signed by an additional 351 people, whose names were delivered on a spreadsheet
NRS thankful for masks
On behalf of NRS and its employees, I want to thank Mayor Bill Lambert for requiring that all people in Moscow wear masks and observe social distancing in Moscow. It has made our employees and the wider community safer and supports businesses that require masks and social distancing for all customers.
Bill Parks
Moscow
Both responses were important
I am writing in support of Mayor Bill Lambert’s two recent actions: his response to New Saint Andrews College’s “Boys will be boys” ad and his mask mandate for Moscow. Both actions are important for our town.
In my 12 years in Moscow, I have been impressed by and proud of this town’s efforts to be inclusive and to make Moscow a safe place for everyone. NSA’s ad works directly against this by specifically excluding people who are LGBTQIA+ and by legitimizing toxic masculinity and rape culture through the ad’s title, “Boys will be boys,” a phrase that is so often used to excuse abhorrent behavior. I encourage everyone who is associated with NSA and who disagrees with such messages to speak out.
The fear of difference is dangerous and it seeps through a community in insidious ways. I appreciate Mayor Lambert’s making it clear that Moscow accepts difference and rejects fear.
Because of his strong statement, Moscow’s LGBTQIA+ citizens know they are valued members of this community.
The mask mandate also shows that Moscow values its citizens, all its citizens, by helping to keep them healthy.
Balancing between the health of Moscow’s citizens and its economy is difficult right now, but wearing a mask is a small price for each of us to pay to help keep our neighbors safe and healthy, while still allowing businesses to function.
Thank you, Mayor Lambert, for your efforts to keep Moscow a safe, vibrant, and welcoming place.
Sheri Six
Moscow