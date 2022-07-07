We must stay course
It has been four months since Russia invaded Ukraine. The war is virtually a stalemate, with Russia making some slow progress in the Donbas region to the east.
The United States is a clear beneficiary of the conflict. Despite the suffering of the Ukrainians, their military has made a valiant stand against Putin’s aspirations to extend the Russian empire.
Obstructing the Russians in Ukraine costs the United States and its NATO allies very little compared to the cost of a possible third world war if the Russians were to conquer Ukraine and push further west toward Poland and the Baltics and further.
When the United States entered World War II in December 1941, Hitler, had already invaded eastward incrementally, beginning with the Sudetenland in 1938. By the time the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, he had conquered most of Western Europe.
Putin would appear to have similar expansionist aspirations. Whatever territory the Russians conquer, citizens can expect to live under a highly repressive Russian system, with an economy based on corruption and domination by a Russian-style oligarchy.
As our government, under the capable leadership of President Biden, fights the current proxy war in Ukraine, with supplies and weapons but not troops, this war is undemanding for most of us.
Excessive grumbling about inflation and higher gas prices ignores the broader picture. Both factors can be attributed to supply shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to the shortage of oil caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Staying the course and continuing to support the Ukrainians in their fight to repel the Russians is our best option. At the same time, we should beware of anti-democratic forces gaining power in the United States, such as those that obstruct the rights of women and minorities, while empowering the Putin-like former president to subvert our historically reliable election system to keep himself in power, even when he clearly lost.
Richard Shafer
Pullman
Moscow celebrations
I’d like to add a clarification to the Daily News article on July 5 that “Moscow hasn’t had a Fourth of July parade in almost 18 years”. Although true, that statement leaves out some very valuable historic information. Moscow has had civic-sponsored celebrations on Independence Day in that time frame. Indeed, the city orchestrated and celebrated in Friendship Square with activities like patriotic readings from history, people speaking about what the day means to them, free ice cream, and a dog dress-up (usually red, white and blue) “ fashion show.” A parade is not the only way to celebrate the day and “promote Moscow.” I attended several of those events and thoroughly enjoyed them. They were uniquely Moscow and a friendly, fun, public way to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Cynthia Nichols
Moscow