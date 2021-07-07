Kudos to Moscow police chief
In a recent article about police body cameras, Moscow Police Chief James Fry made reference to a recorded incident in which Moscow police officers successfully disarmed a suicidal person with a knife.
The North Central Idaho affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness wants to commend the officers involved for making good use of their training and Chief Fry for encouraging that training. No one wants a police officer to have to confront a situation where they feel at a loss. That is when mistakes are made.
Every family of an individual with a severe mental illness deep down has the fear that their loved one while in a crisis will have an encounter with law enforcement that will end in their death. There have been too many such cases splashed across the pages of the national news. No family wants to go through life with the memory of calling for help that ended badly.
Kudos to Chief Fry who knows that, in community policing, those with mental illness are also part of that community.
Troy Sprenke
Moscow
Sprenke is secretary of NAMI North Central Idaho
Evolution and the first cell
Taking license as an old person, I would like to add my thoughts to the letter to the editor discussions of how we got on the planet. I wrote an e-book on prebiotic evolution (Google “prebiotic evolution Hadwiger”), about the hypothetical route from raw elements to a living cell.
It reviewed evidence published by scientists in the 1950s and 1960s that related how certain harsh treatments produced traces of amino acids, nucleic bases and possible vitamin fragments from basic earth chemicals. Since these simple compounds are found in living cells these fragments were boasted as the start of life.
However, in the intervening years the many attempts to develop a scenario in which these fragments could have assembled into a living cell have fallen short, for these following and many other reasons: There are many proteins with precise 100-plus sequences of 20 amino acids in the simplest living cell known to date. Further, the metabolism of a living cell requires replication functions, energy production and maintenance of organization to name a few vital functions — all of which are controlled typically by thousands of genes as in cells we study today.
Biochemists appreciate this magnificent complexity. Evolutionists really need evidence of the assembly on earth of this first living cell. At a minimum, a starting living cell is necessary to make possible the mutations etc. essential to provide the lines of evolution that could follow on to higher organisms. Thus, the remaining challenge is to determine how this first cell, or cells, came to be on earth — created from elements or deposited from afar?
Lee Hadwiger
Pullman
Clear message aboutcritical race theory
Thanks to Chuck Pezeshki for his clear message on critical race theory on July 3.
Pezeshki is correct on all points in his view. Critical race theory is both valid and very important, but it belongs neither in grade school nor high school. Fortunately, it isn’t being taught there. Claims that it is are false. The movement mislabeled critical race theory calls for teaching accurate history, not the legal theory that is critical race theory.
Trying to teach CRT to school children would be tantamount to trying to teach them differential calculus or divergence theorem.
I hope Pezeshki isn’t playing Don Quixote, naively tilting with powerful political windmills that are blowing ignorance into the body politic.
Mischaracterization of critical race theory is backed by millions of dollars in support of the false narrative to a highly biased and gullible public.
Terence L. Day
Pullman
Which eternity to choose?
Steve McGehee has “a beef” with Christianity, which he doesn’t properly understand. In his July 2 column, he offers an alternative, asserting the “true purpose of human existence is to grow in self-knowledge;” that the philosopher Nietzsche’s “self-overcoming” is the only path worth following; and that Christianity’s “spoon-fed ethics” are for the weak. McGehee wants a virtuous life and community. But what shining legacy is left by following Nietzsche? Has his path resulted in a Mother Teresa, a Saint Francis of Assisi, an America which recognizes God as the endower of inalienable rights?
For Nietzsche, there is no absolute moral system, no absolute truth and no God. Rather, man creates values, engaging in an endless process of “becoming” so new “lords of the earth” can arise from the mediocre populace (Copleston, “A History of Philosophy, Vol. VII”). How can the concept of virtue have any meaning if there is no truth? In the absence of a fixed standard, every man can be “virtuous” no matter what he does.
To his credit, McGehee embraces personal responsibility for his choices but wrongly asserts that Christianity relieves individuals of such responsibility. Christianity holds that God created man as a free rational being. Man therefore is responsible for his voluntary acts. Man’s purpose is to grow in virtue (the habitual and firm disposition to do good) and in love of God and neighbor. The goal is to be united for eternity with God, who is love. We need God’s help to do this. Jesus Christ is the way.
For Nietzsche, eternity means every detail of a person’s life recurs over and over in this world into infinity. This may make sense if your life is only about you. What’s your guide to a virtuous life? Which eternity do you choose?
Ann Heath
Pullman
Cart before the horse
Concerning the new subdivision breaking ground on West Palouse River Drive (Daily News, July 2), I find it strange that after breaking ground, Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert “briefly mentioned” that the city would “address” the water concerns those not in favor of the subdivision voiced at the June 7 Moscow City Council meeting. Um. Is it just me or is there a complete disconnect on going forward with constructing 103 homes (as a starter) prior to being sure these new homes have access to adequate water, the one thing no living thing can live without? Or is it just me?
Nancy Maxeiner
Viola
The real insurrection
I had to chuckle at Jim Jones’ opinion in the Moscow Daily News and Idaho Falls Post Register. If I understand correctly, Mr. Jones classifies the Jan. 6 march on the capital as an insurrection. I only hope the Daily News, the Post Register and Mr. Jones dedicate the same amount of ink the the “peaceful protests” that burned cities, police stations and occupied large sections of several cities controlled by Democrats who termed what I call a real insurrection, with bloodshed, the “summer of love.” I’d love to hear from Mr. Jones.
Howard Randall
Rexberg, Idaho