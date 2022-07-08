Disappointed in fire volunteers for participating in parade
On Monday, Advance Idaho/CEFI organized a parade in downtown Moscow. Advance Idaho’s website states that they oppose public health regulations enacted during the pandemic. This in a state that had some of the most relaxed restrictions in the world. I chose not to attend the parade on Monday, believing that we (Moscow, Latah County, Idaho, America) can do better than support the ideals of such a group. The low attendance indicates most other community members feel similarly.
With this in mind, I was deeply disappointed to learn that the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department was officially represented at the event. Mask mandates and other public health interventions reduce disease transmission, protecting health workers and first responders. Why would department leadership ask its members to attend an event sponsored by a group that opposes lifesaving, health protective measures?
I say this as a former Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance Company volunteer who has great respect for our volunteer fire and EMS responders. (Full disclosure: I have friends in the department). Many are not aware that most of our department is unpaid, despite the exceptional demands of our rapidly growing population. These demands were exacerbated by the pandemic and those who opposed the most basic of public health interventions. The least volunteer department leadership can do is provide volunteers with support that is protective and free from political ideology, especially the kind that puts their profession at risk. Because when Advance Idaho speaks of “protecting liberty,” they are clearly not referring to the freedom of those people who could — and did — die from COVID-19, nor the medical staff and first responders who are still coping with the physical and emotional trauma that resulted.
Having volunteers officially represent the department and city of Moscow at such an event is a political statement, and politics have no place in first response.
Casey Bartrem
Moscow