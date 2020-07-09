The habit of ‘vexing strangers’
Pastor Doug Wilson claims that sodomy is worse than slavery because God punishes it more harshly. Wilson is wrong to assume that the Bible teaches that sins of Sodom and Gomorrah were sexual. The ugly word “Sodomites” does not appear until the 11th century when Peter Damian first identified this behavior as male-on-male sex.
Jesus says nothing about the alleged sin of homosexuality, but he does warn that those who do not receive his disciples peacefully will be judged more harshly than the people of Sodom and Gomorrah (Matt. 10:15). The Wisdom of Solomon describes them as “refusing to receive strangers” (19:14).
Protestant theologians generally joined Catholics in making sodomy a unique and unredeemable sexual sin. It is significant, however, to note that John Calvin, Wilson’s favorite reformer, prefers the social meaning of sodomy, reminding his readers that there was a “habit of vexing strangers” in Sodom and Gomorrah.
The brutal inhospitality of these people stands in stark contrast to Abraham’s generosity to three divine strangers who visit him in Genesis 18. After feasting at Abraham’s table, two of Abraham’s guests then proceed to Sodom where they intend to warn the residents of the impending destruction of their city. Leaving aside the dicey question of sex with angels, what happened then was “power rape,” a ferocious form of nonsexual initiation that happens far too often in our prisons.
The message for our time is that those who embrace those different from themselves, such as Abraham, are blessed, while those who discriminate against them should be despised. I will let readers apply this Biblical doctrine to contemporary America and discover to which group they belong.
See “The Real Meaning of Sodomy” at webpages.uidaho.edu/ngier/sodom.htm. For Wilson’s support for slavery see the same site /wilsononslavery.htm.
Nick Gier
Moscow
Kudos to Inland 360
Inland 360 magazine, “Where you go for what you do,” is an outstanding publication for our quad cities communities. I am amazed by the lively content from staff and freelance writers, and that has taken a lot of creativity during this period when so much has been canceled. The cover for the June 18-24 issue really caught my attention, a beautiful representation of Mother Earth (in COVID-19 safety gear) as a woman of color cradling our planet, by Jonell Williams of Lewiston. It read “What the World Needs Now … The struggle against disease, hate, global warming.” That was just stunning. Thank you and please keep up the great work.
Pat Fuerst
Moscow
Sometimes falling short
Mayor Bill Lambert, let me join the chorus of “thank yous” going out to you for the job you have done in tough times. The COVID-19, and right-wingers, libertarians, leftists, liberals, hippies, dippies and flippies all wanting to do things a “little different” than you mandated. As a member of the Christian community, I apologize for the blowback you received there. You would think if such could not keep the “social contract” they could at least comply with “love of neighbor.” We sometimes fell short.
If you made me mayor for a day, I can think of a couple of church leaders and a candidate for county commissioner that I would place in puritan stocks for a day in Friendship Square. Get their minds right, if you know what I mean.
Fred Banks
Moscow
Two kinds of racists
There are at least two kinds of racists in America. The first being those who truly believe that one race, usually their own, is superior to most all others and view/treat those others as inferiors. They represent a small and repugnant percentage of our population and are easy to identify.
The second, more plentiful, more pernicious and equally repugnant kind observes the world through highly racially tinted glasses, can take any innocent statement/position/policy by any other person with whom they disagree, get offended and twist/pervert it into a raciststatement/position/policy and call anything they want hate speech and racism with impunity.
Against such bullies there is no defense. Anything the accused says in his own defense is further proof of his racism. Pullman Police Chief Jenkins is a recent example of how that works. Up until this past weekend, the Daily News was barely able to confine its hate-Trump views to the opinion page and mostly stuck to reporting the news as opposed to interpreting it for the mindless. But with its front page headline and story “Trump pushes racial divisions at Rushmore,” it fell completely off the wagon of objectivity and joined the second camp of racists. Trump’s Rushmore speech was replete with references to what we all believe in such as “equal opportunity”, “all men created equal”, etc., but when Trump condemns the burning down and looting of our cities and the cancel culture, the pernicious racists among us somehow twist that into racism. Editors take note. Do you want to be a newspaper or an opinion rag?
I view Trump as rude, crude and lewd and wish the Republicans had someone else as their candidate. But with an increasingly absent-minded Biden heading the Democratic ticket, it’s 2016 and “déjà vu all over again.” No clearly better choice.
Bill Tozer
Moscow
Headline did not match content
Recently, I saw that the Moscow-Pullman Daily News posted an Associated Press article to their website and Facebook page that newspaper staff has entitled: “Trump pushes racial division at Rushmore.”
When I first came across it, I assumed that this was an opinion piece. I was surprised to see it was an actual article. The actual article did not seem so biased or opinionated as its title.
I wanted to say this: local newspapers like the Daily News are extremely important to a local community like ours. Sadly, they seem to be a dying breed. When newspapers like yours engage in what seems to be an intentional effort to alienate the (roughly) half of their readers who identify as conservative, it expedites the slow death of local print media.
Whatever your personal political belief, please consider running your newspaper in a way that people of both major political perspectives can feel happy supporting your business.
Thank you for the work that you do to cover local issues in the community.
Conner Edwards
Moscow
Masks good for body, mind
An added bonus to wearing a face covering: It keeps those pesky aphids and other flying insects out of your nose and mouth while you’re out on Paradise Path. And let’s face it, many of us could benefit from a little more exercise in our daily lives. It’s good for the body AND the mind.
Eric Hollenbeck
Moscow