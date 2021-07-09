Wishing Hart the best
It was with surprise and disappointment we learned of Lisa Hart’s resignation as the head tennis coach for Washington State University. During her 18 seasons, one of the longest serving WSU head coaches of all time, Lisa brought high caliber tennis to our small community, attracting talent from all over the world. Her teams ranked nationally in each of the last 14 years and posted wins over powerhouse teams such as UCLA and USC. She took her teams to the NCAA tournament seven times.
Lisa earned many coaching distinctions, including Pac-12 Coach of the Year, ITA Norwest Region Coach of the Year and U.S. Professional Tennis Assn/Pac NW Division College Coach of the Year. Always among the leading WSU teams academically, her Cougar players were also recognized by USTA/ITA six different years for their community service efforts and promotion of community-based tennis.
Coug tennis players consistently garnered academic, sportsmanship and leadership awards. Members of the Pullman tennis community not only enjoyed watching her teams compete but also participating in her camps, technique clinics and tournaments.
We wish her all the best in her next endeavor and thank her for her contributions to WSU and the community of Pullman.
Rob and Jessica Cassleman
Pullman
Look at excess deaths
In his July 6 letter, Tim Moore asked how many deaths were caused by the vaccine versus caused by the COVID-19 virus.
It can be difficult to tell exactly what a particular person died of, so rather than adding up the various causes of death, I find it more useful to look at the total deaths from all causes.
According to the CDC, total deaths in the U.S. rose above the “average” level at the end of March, 2020, and remained significantly above average for nearly a year. Total deaths peaked Jan. 16, 2021, and fell sharply after that (just as the vaccine was being rolled out). Since March 13, 2021, total deaths have been near normal levels.
The timing strongly suggests that nearly all the “excess” deaths were caused by COVID-19, and not by the vaccine. Excess deaths data and graph are available at bit.ly/3dUcp5j .
Forrest Stevens
Princeton