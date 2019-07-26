Baseball box scores a better use of ink, space
I am entering the fray, albeit somewhat late, over the decision by management at the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pulman Daily News to not print baseball box scores.
This is illogical on several levels. Is it because of the cost of ink? That’s laughable in that it seems to me that the difference between the amount of ink required for the box scores and what we’re now getting — poorly written blurbs, is negligible. Is it because of space constraints? Not really. From what I’ve seen the space required for each is the same. And most of the time, only one game is actually covered with enough information to understand how the game went. The remaining games are given a cursory sentence which describes virtually nothing, aside from who won. Why is the Trib squandering print on the College World Series box scores? Why do they weirdly print all the PGA tour golfers scores and how much they earned? Or the juiced bicyclers? Or the tennis results? Or every round of the NFL draft? Why do these get print?
The Tribune and Daily News are not spending money on a full staff of baseball and other sports writers, making the decision to nix box scores illogical. The box scores and blurbs are not labor intensive, just cut and paste and voila!, a sports page with data.
I know it’s not that simple, but for this letter, it is. The box scores are far superior to what we’re now getting — boredom.
For me and many other baseball aficionados, just by the box scores, we can figure out how the game went. We need no words to help us.
Is Lewiston a baseball town? I thought it was. The College World Series is here. And baseball is all about statistics.
Jim Roach
Moscow