Table, chairs, signs blocking the sidewalk
Civil Liberties shouldn’t be ignored just because you live in a small town.
If you live in the Bovill area and want to walk down the sidewalk on Main Street to get your mail, you better plan on walking in the street or all the way around the block, because despite a city ordinance being passed on this issue, and the Americans with Disabilities Act law that states that sidewalks will be clear for disabled or people with disabilities, a business refuses to comply on this matter.
I wish I could send a picture of this, but there isn’t a day that goes by that the business doesn’t have a big table with an umbrella, chairs, and signs that completely block the sidewalk.
The sheriff has been involved, and as soon as he leaves town they put stuff right back out, and if you do try to walk past them, you will be ridiculed for trying. I don’t know what can be done at this point, but there must be something that can be done.
Life isn’t supposed to be like this, no matter where you live.
Cliff Christie
Bovill
----
The ‘Idaho Way’
I am very sad that Rep. Bill Goesling endorsed a letter with 27 other state legislators in opposition to higher education’s diversity programs.
Moscow is known as an inclusive city and Rep Goesling is not representing our city by endorsing the anti-diversity letter.
Rep Goesling is also on the education committee, which means he should value equity in education in Idaho. The diversity programs at our institutions of higher education promote equity and an equal opportunity to succeed. Providing these programs and creating opportunity for marginalized students builds community and provides a sense of belonging.
For too long, Idaho has been known as a white supremist state and many people have worked hard to dispel this image. It is obvious that the signers of this letter do not understand that businesses value diversity and promoting diversity helps not only the marginalized students but all of us.
It seems that Rep. Goesling does not represent all of Moscow, but only those who are white, male and heterosexual. The signers of the anti-diversity letter’s idea of the “Idaho Way” is not the true “Idaho Way”. Rep. Goesling should be ashamed of himself.
Ken Faunce
Moscow