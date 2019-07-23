Dismayed by leaders who signed letter to BSU president
I was dismayed to see that our three area Idaho state representatives joined 25 other anti-business Republicans in a letter addressed to the president of Boise State University. Mike Kingsley, Thrya Stevenson and Bill Goesling requested that BSU drop programs that support students as they work hard to succeed in educating themselves to be contributing members of this state.
If you have a business that needs well-educated employees, or if you are a high school or college student, parent or grandparent, you know exactly who not to vote for in the next election for state office. Write their names down now and put a big black “X” through those names. Then look hard to find a replacement who will reflect the true values and aspirations of Idaho residents.
Kathleen Gaines
Lewiston
---
Questioning a policy of ‘not getting involved’
My husband and I went to Costco recently and when we got out of our car, we heard a dog barking, so I went to investigate.
I found that someone had stupidly left their dog locked in the car with two windows partially down and it was 90-plus degrees outside. It was no doubt much hotter inside the car.
I immediately went inside and asked the people at the desk to call 911 but they said it was Costco’s policy not to get involved, so I called instead. I told them that this was a heartless policy and I planned to call their corporate office to complain.
I called the next workday, but the phone tree is so long that I could never reach a human. I wonder what their policy is if it had been a child in that car. I will never shop there again.
Kathy Graham
Moscow