Playing games
Dale Courtney’s column (Daily News, May 26) titled “Not playing the lockdown game” contained some games of his own. He compared the relative contributions of Washington State University and University of Idaho attendance policies to the numbers of COVID-19 cases in their respective counties.
WSU did not hold in-person classes. But there were lots of WSU students in Pullman during the 2020-2021 school year. Many came because they were already obligated to pay rent on the apartments they had leased. Some probably didn’t want to spend the year living at home under the watchful eyes of their parents. What they also did not want to do is cooperate with local government requests and mandates regarding COVID-19 safety measures. I think their spreading of the virus had more to do with self-absorption than their political leanings.
UI held in person classes under strict safety protocols. There were consequences for those who did not comply. So far as I know, the consequences were meted out without regard to a student’s political views. The resulting low COVID-19 numbers helped UI have a successful school year academically and financially.
Now to the 2,000 carefree, happy Christians who did not experience hospitalizations or deaths. Courtney did not say that none of them contracted COVID-19, just that they took no measures to protect the rest of the population. Even if they rested at home when they experienced virus symptoms, they were busy exposing people while they were coming down with it.
And, as we know, some people have had the virus and have not experienced symptoms. They would be spreaders, too. The right to freely move about unfettered by any sense of responsibility toward one’s neighbors is not a Christian concept with which I am familiar.
Sue Engels
Moscow
Critical thinking
(This letter is in response to the) recent letter from Stan Smith about how he taught world history at Moscow High School by bringing in different faith leaders to talk about how their religion addressed basic questions of faith, and how he was accused of conspiracy for attempting to teach students critical thinking skills.
I was one of Mr. Smith’s students in that class 45-plus years ago. No matter what some may have said about his curriculum, I learned those critical thinking skills from him, and much more. He broadened my mind, encouraged me and challenged me. I still remember his questions, especially the tough one, and his kindness. Idaho needs more teachers like him.Thank you, Mr. Smith.
Rosalind Liams
Moscow
It was not comedy
Former conservative Republicans are treating the Jan. 6 insurrection as comedy, business as usual. Unfortunately, the fun times led to death. If I had only known, I would’ve made popcorn.
In Reps. Paul Gosar and Ron Johnson ‘s alternate reality — it was just tourists visiting the capitol and not newsworthy. Yes, the comedic sights and smells of a locked building, where bored capitol police traipse around awaiting patriots to break and enter, use “liberal” amounts of pepper spray and head bashing. Yawn.
My college indoctrination happened in the 70s. During a 1971 trip to D.C., I played in a Thanksgiving day football game against the Quantico Marines. Next day, we became tourists. In the regular manner upon entering the capitol, we received the 70s version of mace — sand (as mace may not have been invented).
Today, tourists now must take a number before being pepper sprayed. Small wonder the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys are angry. Plus, I missed another regular tourism activity — getting whacked with flagpoles and crutches. Dang!
Don’t forget the “keys” they used to gain access — patriot battering rams.
There’s also excellent evidence that Mr. Jones ran reconnaissance with insurrection leaders several weeks prior. But, I am indebted to Always Trumpers for reminding me about something more American than apple pie (Is that possible?) — being “knighted” by patriots with clubs in a town where “exceptional” American representatives decide which people to abuse next.
I love comedy. Johnson and Gosar suck at it.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Not on board with objection
Schweitzer Engineer founder and president Edmund Schweitzer warranted a prominent front page story Tuesday to detail his objection to his employees having to verify their COVID-19 vaccination status. Schweizer claims such a requirement is an overreach on the part of government.
I assume Schweizer’s highly professional engineers and other employees follow a wide range of government-mandated product and workplace safety regulations, and that his facilities conform to all kinds of government-mandated construction and fire regulations. All for the common good.
Edmund Schweizer is a respected and powerful member of our community, contributing greatly to state and local economies. He should use his influence to model reducing the dangers of the pandemic, instead of behavior and policies that could extend its impact.
Richard Shafer
Pullman
The long haul
Dale Courtney’s opinion article (May 26) mentioned 2,000 people who did not observe COVID-19 restrictions and yet none of them were hospitalized or died. The largest risk of COVID-19, however, is not death, but long-term effects. Research is showing 33 percent of people who contracted COVID-19, but were never sick enough to require hospitalization, have long term symptoms. https://wb.md/3uvHPoe
I personally have two relatively young friends who have been long haulers for more than a year. They experience debilitating chronic fatigue that makes the simplest tasks daunting and are unable to work. A 20-year-old woman from Montana recovered from COVID-19 in December, then went hiking with her family this April. She collapsed, was rushed to Sacred Heart in Spokane where she died shortly after arriving because COVID-19 had damaged her heart.
Others have had strokes from blood clots, and kidney and lung damage caused by COVID-19. Brain fog, loss of smell, headaches, constant coughing and insomnia are common long term symptoms. Needless to say, long haulers also experience anxiety and depression.
So yes, it was not fun to have restrictions, but to say restrictions were ill advised because no one in Courtney’s large group was hospitalized or died is small comfort to those who have lost friends and family members, and misses a very concerning aspect of this virus — long-term health issues.
I am grateful to the mayors, city councils, school superintendents and college presidents for setting those restrictions. I urge everyone to get vaccinated to protect yourself and others from possibly being one of those who struggle with long term aftereffects.
Terri Schmidt
Moscow