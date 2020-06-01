Inspired as neighbors ‘rise above themselves’
In his 1947 book, “The Plague,” Albert Camus wrote, “What’s true of all evils in the world is true of plague as well. It helps men to rise above themselves.”
The coronavirus pandemic has brought us many things: illness, fear, medical costs, a collapsing economy, time in quarantine, closed schools and suffering businesses. It has also shown that the Palouse is the kind of place where people “rise above themselves.”
This difficult time has shown that residents of Moscow, Pullman and other communities in the region pull together in bolstering local businesses, showing kindness to neighbors, and supporting those who are more vulnerable economically and physically to this virus.
I have been so impressed with local businesses’ efforts to adapt, and in their attempts to maintain their own businesses and their employees’ welfare, and bring their customers what we need and enjoy — like a pizza from Maialina, or fajitas from Casa Lopez, grocery deliveries and, curbside service.
I recognize the incredible efforts of local teachers and professors to adapt to distance education to continue student engagement and learning.
As a nurse in senior care, I have had many friends and neighbors make cards, write letters, draw pictures, and even fold dozens of origami rabbits to cheer the elderly. The list of small encouragements and herculean efforts to adapt to the current reality and to support one another has been incredible.
Although this epidemic has been difficult, and we don’t all agree on exact solutions, I will continue to appreciate all that my neighbors across the area have done to support each other. I would rather that this pandemic had never come, but it helps remind me of the good we have in the community and the kindness of others around me. I hope we can continue to rise above ourselves, and support one another until through these difficult times.
Julia Parker
Moscow