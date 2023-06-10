I taught history from 1968-2000. Do I know much about history? No! I do, however, have a deep, abiding love of history. We need only open the doors of our mind to let the wings of its wisdom carry us beyond the blind spots of the present to a clearer view of the now.
We have just lived through another Memorial Day. In my past, my namesake Sgt. Stan Banks (1914-1943) died in England during World War II. Starting with Uncle Stan, I opened my mind to know more about Memorial Day, made a federal holiday in 1971, though a tradition that started after the Civil War. In 2023, hundreds of Memorial Day celebrations were held across the United States.
As Americans we are bound together by traditions. In “Fiddler on the Roof,” the rich baritone of Tevye celebrates “tradition” and how “we’ve kept our balance for many, many years.”
President Lincoln understood it would take time to heal the wounds of the nation. From his second inaugural address (1865): “With malice toward none; with charity for all … to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him, and for his widow, and his orphan.”
Freed slaves and women in the South were some of the first to support the idea of a Memorial Day, as were Union soldiers, poets and one little boy who echoed his belief that forgiveness was vital to restore unity.
The most telling of all that I found was a note from a 10-year-old child from the North. He made a wreath of flowers for a Confederate soldier with a note: “Will you please put this wreath upon some rebel soldier’s grave? My dear papa is buried at Andersonville, (Georgia) and perhaps some little girl will be kind enough to put a few flowers upon his grave.”
Admittedly a war that took between 600,000-800,000 Americans to early graves at a cost of $5.2 billion ($96.8 billion in today’s dollars) has left deep wounds for some people that have not to this date healed. However, in reviewing the past, we can find many then and now that share a common agreement to look beyond the blindness of our time to find that we have much more in common than our differences.
Stan Smith
Viola
The insanity plea
I think Dale Courtney’s column (Daily News, June 7) on use of the insanity plea missed an important point about whether or not a mentally ill person is able be tried fairly without that plea as an option. The accused has the right to defense counsel at trial but that may not be sufficient if the defendant is unable because of mental illness to participate with the attorney in building a vigorous defense.
Even the option of keeping the defendant in jail until they are deemed competent to stand trial seems unfair, even cruel. The defendant could languish in jail for years without access to adequate mental health treatment.