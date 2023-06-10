The value of history

I taught history from 1968-2000. Do I know much about history? No! I do, however, have a deep, abiding love of history. We need only open the doors of our mind to let the wings of its wisdom carry us beyond the blind spots of the present to a clearer view of the now.

We have just lived through another Memorial Day. In my past, my namesake Sgt. Stan Banks (1914-1943) died in England during World War II. Starting with Uncle Stan, I opened my mind to know more about Memorial Day, made a federal holiday in 1971, though a tradition that started after the Civil War. In 2023, hundreds of Memorial Day celebrations were held across the United States.

