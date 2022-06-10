Always check your source
With increasing disbelief, I read Tuesday’s letter to the editor which began, “What media do you trust for your news?” The writer lamented the “discrepancy between what the mainstream media report and what the conservative media report.” Yes, discrepancies exist — for a reason. While not infallible, “mainstream” journalism tends to be “fair and balanced,” unlike some media that make that claim.
I began a career in mainstream media 60 years ago. Throughout several careers since, whether writing scientific papers or letters to friends, accuracy has always been primary. Bias creeps in, but not lies. Wherever you get your information, always consider the source.
Tuesday’s letter reverberated with lies promoted by sources cited by the writer, e.g., election fraud, supported by fabrications from media, has been disproven repeatedly. Yet the Big Lie lives.
Let’s examine one source, The Epoch Times, which, the letter states, is promising “even more startling news … later in the summer.” Wikipedia calls it “a far-right international multi-language newspaper and media company.” It “promotes far-right politicians in Europe,” and was “the second-largest funder of pro-Trump Facebook advertising.”
The organization’s sites have spread “conspiracy theories such as QAnon and anti-vaccine misinformation” as well as “false claims of fraud in the 2020 … Presidential election.” The New York Times (yes, mainstream) called it a “global-scale misinformation machine.”
Mediabiasfactcheck lists Epoch Times as “extreme” right, with “mixed” factual reporting: It’s a “questionable source.” Medium calls it “dangerous propaganda masquerading as news.” Overall the outlet is “right biased and questionable based on the publication of pseudoscience … promotion of propaganda and conspiracy theories … and numerous failed fact checks.”
Truethevote, “a conservative vote-monitoring organization … whose stated objective is stopping voter fraud,”sponsored the film “2000 Mules.” It can’t “actually prove” what filmmakers suggest it does, and “data” in the movie is “obviously (and admittedly) fake.”
Always check your source.
Pete Haug
Colfax
Deserving protection
There is something fundamentally and morally wrong with a nation that works harder to protect a fertilized egg than a living, breathing, smiling child.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow