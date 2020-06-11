Toward police reform
Back in 1974 when I was a college student, we discussed police reform in one of my political science classes. The topic focused on excessive force and how to “police the police.” Here we are 46 years later, with no real progress on police reform.
It is time for real change; a complete deconstruction and rebuilding of the entire structure for ensuring safe communities for all residents. Start with civilian leadership that doesn’t come from within the ranks of the force.
Ban unions because unions lose sight of the common good, focusing instead on protecting its members, even the bad actors among its ranks.
Reconsider what arms police should carry while on routine patrol – maybe not all should be armed – and change the rule for using force to only when “absolutely necessary.” Put teeth into the review when force is used.
Have officers patrol mostly on foot or by bicycle so they connect with and are part of, responsive to, and known by the immediate community.
Recruit as much as possible from the community and encourage officers to live within it. Even with civilian leadership, set up independent Civilian Review Boards with real disciplinary authority, including the ability to fire those who do not adhere to clear, strict guidelines about the use of force.
Make sure there is strong diverse representation at all levels, but especially in leadership and review.
Finally, demilitarize the police! The 1033 program changed the nature of police forces from serving the community to thinking excessive power is the only way to keep communities safe.
Robert Rosenman
Pullman