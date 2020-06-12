Origins of police neck-kneeling
George Floyd’s death by knee-asphyxiation seems to be the straw that broke the camel’s back, in that it came after similar other deaths of African-Americans. The event has generated global outrage and massive protests across the U.S. The 49ers’ Colin Kaepernick was drowned out for “taking the knee” during the national anthem; and it gave some cover for ignoring the substance. However, recently diverse groups are replicating the gesture.
For one community, however, the disproportionate violence faced by black Americans at the hands of police has special resonance, as it reflects their own similar experiences. For Palestinians, living under Israeli occupation, such brutalities are routine occurrences — yet, ignored in the U.S. and elsewhere. Indeed, there are parallels; knee-asphyxiation, choke holds, and random shootings killed 135 Palestinians in 2019. Though U.S. police have not killed as many, the tactics are the same.
Many of our police departments are trained in Israel, according to Amnesty International; and the group has accumulated documented human-rights violations for years. Further, many of our Israeli-“militarized” departments have been cited by the U.S. Department of Justice for widespread constitutional violations, discriminatory enforcement and culture of retaliation.
Both Amnesty and U.S. State Department have cited incidences of Israeli security officials engaging in brutalities against Palestinians.
Obviously, the same oppressive methods brutalize both black Americans and Palestinians, except the latter have no outlet, nor recourse.
S.M. Ghazanfar
Acworth, Georgia
(formerly of Moscow)
Do they care enough?
First thing to take notice of is that globalists want to control the people of the world from birth ’til death.
In the Bible, which a great many people say is fairy stories and have no truth, 2,000 years ago Paul wrote the following: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” (Eph. 6:12)
One-hundred fifty years ago, Benjamin Desiree wrote, “If the people of this nation were to know who really ruled, they would not sleep soundly in their beds.” A note was posted on Twitter at 11:23 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2012. The tweet said that Kobe Bryant would be killed in a helicopter crash. On Jan 26, 2020, the prophecy came true. I believe everyone can feel the tension.
The signs that some people carry say black people matter. I believe what the signs should say humanity matters, whether you are white, black, green or purple it doesn’t matter; what matters is that we should realize “We all matter.”
For years, we the people have been able to march peacefully, but what we have now is terrorists mixed in with the groups. What is amazing to me is that the peaceful marchers do not throw out the terrorist rabble (thugs). We all may ask who is leading this Antifa, I have no idea, but someone is. It has been posted on the internet that soon they will start to venture into the suburbs and start attacking homes. I believe that we are entering into a very dangerous time. The question that must be asked is, can Congress or the president control the outcome? The question maybe is, do they care enough?
Mike Beirens
Pullman
Much depends on census
There is ever so much to be concerned and stressed about these days. Among those concerns for me is the accuracy of the 2020 census.
For those of you who haven’t yet filled it out, there is one very important issue you don’t have to be concerned about. That is the privacy of your information. The census only wants the number of people living in Latah County. Your personal information is inaccessible to anyone for 72 years. Think on that fact.
The most recent census release is for the 1940 census. Very few people alive today are identified in that one, only those over 79. Very few living today will make it to 2092 when this year’s census will be released. (Sorry, Ancestry people.)
Please fill out the census if you haven’t yet. It is more important than ever this year because the money that comes back to Latah County will be needed more than ever due to the pandemic. Our health care, education, roads and so much more are dependent on those funds.
Karen Lewis
Moscow
Values need examination
In his June 9 letter, Larry Kirkland criticizes Rev. Norman Fowler for calling into question President Donald Trump’s use of a Bible as a political prop. Rev. Fowler upholds the Bible’s call for justice and peace. Trump holds up a Bible in an effort to dominate.
Mr. Kirkland thinks it unbiblical to challenge the authority of those in power. Jesus, like many biblical prophets before him, did just that, offering, as Rev. Fowler points out, an alternative to the dominant powers. That’s why Jesus was crucified.
Like all of us, Mr. Kirkland needs to examine his values.
Walter Hesford
Moscow
How Idaho rebounds
Respecting Gov. Little’s order to keep our public safe, Reclaim Idaho stopped gathering signatures for the ballot Initiative since they were going door to door. There doesn’t have to be a choice between public safety and First Amendment rights, which is why this organization filed a federal lawsuit. The hopeful outcome of this lawsuit is that signatures can be gathered for another six to seven weeks electronically.
Once this initiative makes it to the ballot, remember to vote for it in November. It is needed because it would allow administrators to distribute much-needed funds for our students. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the proposed increase in education was 4.6 percent. Now, that increase has become a 5-percent cut.
That leaves 0.4 percent for Idaho schools to provide students their constitutionally held right for free public education. From our Idaho Constitution: Article IX, Section 1. “LEGISLATURE TO ESTABLISH SYSTEM OF FREE SCHOOLS. The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
Supporting K-12 education is an investment in the future. Our state government needs to focus on how this Initiative will really “rebound” Idaho.
Luke Mayville stated in a recent Reclaim Idaho Facebook Live coffee chat, “We have a choice so that our kids don’t have to pay the price for Idaho’s budget problems. When we have strong schools; we have a strong economy.”
Idaho is 49th in funding our schools. How do we explain that to our kids?
Kathryn Bonzo
Moscow