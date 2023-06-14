How do frogs sin?

Larry Kirkland writes, “Death was quite clearly designed into life as a result of sin.” (Daily News letter, May 16).

But humans are not the only species that dies. I wouldn’t think that a just God would punish frogs for human sins, even though he doesn’t stop humans from killing and dissecting frogs in biology classrooms. So the question that is now keeping me awake nights: How do frogs sin?

Tags