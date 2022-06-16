Really no big deal?
Scotty Anderson’s calls to harden the schools as targets overlooks the fact that a fair number of schools have already been hardened, including one of the schools that very recently had a shooting incident. He doesn’t need to worry about significant gun control legislation, though. We did almost nothing after a group of elementary school children were murdered in Connecticut.
We did almost nothing after more than 800 people were shot in Nevada, with more than 80 fatalities. Mass shootings don’t just take place in schools. Mass shootings are an accepted part of our society now. A group could probably murder 100,000 people without any significant changes in our gun laws. Relax, Scotty.
I was also intrigued by his dismissal of the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic. After all, it only killed about 1 million Americans, along with 5 million other people around the world. I hope Scotty will visit the families of many of the people who died to assure them that the deaths of their loved ones were no big deal from Scotty’s viewpoint.
Even fewer Americans have died in combat in the Middle East, and fewer Americans died in the Vietnam War. I hope Scotty will visit the families of military personnel who died in those wars and assure them that they should cheer up and that the deaths of their loved ones are relatively unimportant. How about it, Scotty?
David Nice
Pullman
WSU and words
Words Washington State University won’t let people use: freshman; felon; mom. In addition, there is a long, arbitrary, diffident “Guide to Inclusive Language” which excludes many more words/pronouns.
Words that I suggest avoiding to keep students safe: alcohol poisoning; overdose; hazing; forced drinking; drunken fall from balcony; drive-by; sorority; fraternity. Those words should never be used in the obituary of a college student.
It’s a question of priorities, freedom, and rights. On the other hand, the university finally found a way to get millennial English majors to remember the definition of pronoun.
Glen Swearingen
Kooskia