Wear masks in our shop
As business owners in Moscow for almost 25 years, we have never experienced such rude and disrespectful behavior as we have this past week. As always, our first responsibility is the safety of our staff, our customers, and ourselves, and as such we have continued to kindly ask our customers to wear a mask in our shop.
Our staff has unfortunately experienced rude and aggressive behavior from some customers who view mask wearing as a political statement and seem to think not wearing a mask is being loyal to who knows what. Some have said, “Freedom!” This behavior is unacceptable for any reason.
Freedom to not wear a mask during a worldwide infectious airborne disease outbreak that has killed millions and sickened millions more is not only misunderstanding the concept of freedom but is also dangerous. It can also be seen as criminal.
We would like to thank all the kind and thoughtful customers that we have. There are far more of you and we are thankful for you. We are getting so close to the end but not there yet and all we are asking is to continue to wear masks when in our shop and to be kind to each other.
Marilyn Lysohir and Carise Skinner
Moscow
Appreciate rational government
The letter by Dave Glasebrook (“Soviet Moscow,” June 11) is a good example of the vulnerability of the human mind to both rumor and authoritarianism. Makes me wish I were still teaching composition, and I could use it as an everyday example of the outpourings of a hijacked mind. Glasebrook demonizes a category, in this case, “the city.” He uses labels. Allegations are unsupported. If he were speaking, he would have that talk-radio voice, but since he’s writing, he bullets his points.
I greatly appreciate our city council and mayor for taking their public service mission seriously and acting responsibly. In an emergency, you have a better chance of getting to safety by following professional leaders and protocol than by following individuals acting from the sloppy manual of “personal liberty.”
Jim Jones, former attorney general and supreme court chief justice of Idaho, concluded in his column (June 10), “The future of Idaho depends upon culling the legislative herd (of members of the Idaho Freedom Foundation)” whose goals include getting the “public” out of education. Glasebrook seeks to discredit our elected officials and, in fact, the process that got them there. He would prefer a theocracy over democracy. The future of our city depends upon tireless and informed citizen participation. I encourage you to attend city council meetings and any of the various city commissions meetings. Appreciate rational government.
Diana Armstrong
Moscow
Importance of the nest egg
Todd Broadman’s recent column includes the projection that the Social Security Trust Fund will be depleted by 2031. I doubt that will happen, but even if that occurs, the Social Security system will still be able to pay a sizable chunk of people’s Social Security benefits from incoming payroll tax revenue.
The depletion is not likely to occur, however. The people in charge of the Social Security system understand how it works, unlike many policy areas, where policies and programs involve considerable uncertainty. In addition, the people in charge of the system understand that if it fails in any major way, they will be the targets of a political firestorm that will put an end to many political careers. They have a strong incentive, therefore, to prevent it from failing.
A much greater danger for the average retiree is the failure to have a retirement nest egg of his or her own. Social Security benefits, especially for people who are alone in their later years, do not provide a very generous income. Having saved money for retirement makes a vital addition to any retirement plan.
He also mentioned that Medicare does not pay for long-term nursing home care. However, Medicaid does pay for long-term nursing home care for people who meet its requirements.
David Nice
Pullman
A higher dimension
Douglas Call presented a very weak case for his humanism and agnosticism in his last two columns. He set up straw men which he knocked over as his “proof” that there is no God. As one who is familiar with the complexity of the cell and the “just so” design of the solar system, Earth and all life, the evidence for an amazingly brilliant designer should be obvious to him. The real issue is the first words in the Bible, “In the beginning God ... .” We all serve a “god,” whether it is the Creator, Sustainer God or a god of our own making such as humanism.
God is in a higher dimension than us outside of time, which we have trouble imagining. He has told us in his word, the Bible, the reason for the challenges we have in this life including evil and death. But he has also told us he wants a love relationship with us. We have a choice, love cannot be forced. There are a lot of “what about” questions. God has put eternity in our hearts and given us lots of physical evidence plus his word.
An example is the moon. It is just the right distance away from Earth in the right plain so that it passes between the Earth and sun occasionally, which helps us learn about the sun and the solar system. It creates just the right tides to facilitate the cleaning and oxygenation of the oceans. It gives some light at night and is delightfully beautiful. All creation from a leaf to the human body screams of an awesome designer. However, we need the Bible to really learn about God. It is an amazing book in origin and truth. History, archeology, science and personal experience all testify to its validity.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
GPS and the cemetery
Thanks for the June 11 article, “Map reveals history of Pullman’s deceased.”
Making birthplaces of the deceased available to the public via the internet is part of a larger project to make burial information available to those who are searching for family members.
Anyone with internet access, anywhere in the world, will be able to locate graves in Pullman cemeteries, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with global positioning satellite latitude and longitude coordinates.
This will allow visitors to find graves within a few feet of their GPS device as they drive or walk through the cemetery.
Terence L. Day
Pullman
Day is a member of the Pullman Cemetery Board.