Tax evasion: Donald Trump, energy producers and Big Pharma use reductions in services to taxpayers, plus, corporate exemptions, subsidies and tax cuts for themselves, demonstrating the influence Wall Street has over Congress.
Confounding woke people are unwoke taxpayers eagerly footing the tax bills of immensely profitable corporations. Unlike conservatives, many rich democrats say, “raise our taxes.”
Republican legislators have proven themselves excellent liars. They support Wall Street’s indoctrination into legalized bribery. Citizens United says corporations are people, which permits unlimited, tax deductible “donations” and unrelated to affordability.
Woke: Synonymous with enlightenment, wokeness wears many hats, including education, Christianity, global warming, Jan. 6, apprenticeships, heeding Trump and Qanon.
However, many contributors continue the horror show of misinformation, woke blather. Republican logic criticizes parents as woke because they asked lawmakers for responsible gun legislation so their children are not shredded by “hunting” rifles capable of firing 100 rounds in 10 seconds.
President Joe Biden: Republicans have underestimated the mental acuity of an 80-year-old man, who is schooling them on governance. Their governing style is controlling women’s bodies, Social Security cuts, culture wars, racist attacks, obeisance to the National Rifle Association and irrational climate denial.
Special prosecutor: Biden and Merrick Garland agreed to appoint an independent, conservative prosecutor to avoid partisan bickering. Well…
Anger: It’s extremely troubling and why are “Always Trumpers” impossible to have discussions with? The conversants are uncompromising, unyielding and derisive. A successful Democracy brings people with differing opinions together. Unfortunately, Republican governance is not inclusive.
Global warming: Denying the evidence is folly and may even be fatal. Mother Earth will give humanity the boot with the ultimate life lesson.