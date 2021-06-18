We all need God
Ann Heath gave, in my opinion, a fine response to columnist Doug Call’s (June 2) humanist resistance to the Christian gospel. Part of Heath’s message, in my words, “No, men’s good intentions are not enough.”
I am a Christian of the “evangelical” persuasion, and Ann Heath is a member of the Catholic Church. We may differ on liturgies and doctrines because of historical developments, but that “Christ, son of God, died on a cross for the sins of the world, and was raised again from the dead” is a claim far above our comparatively puny differences.
Christ perfectly represented his father, entered into the mess of human history, and knows us not only as “humanity,” but each of us as “persons” with our individual needs and sins that need forgiving.
We must first recognize — each of us — our need and then seek God’s forgiveness and repair — custom-fit for each of us. The gospel is the good news of God’s grace and mercy for each man and for all mankind.
Fred Banks
Moscow