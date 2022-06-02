Consequences of rebellion
Many are trying to make sense out of what is happening in this country. We are horribly divided and we have just experienced the evil killing of children, which is just another in a long sequence of disturbingly hateful events.
Some are asking, “Where is God in this mess?” Sadly he is giving us what we have asked for. We have kicked him out of the schools and much of government and generally out of daily life. God has withdrawn his hand of protection and given us over to our own selfish/evil desires. Israel is the archetype for the U.S. When Israel worshiped God and followed his commands, they prospered and were blessed. When they chose to go their own way, he gave them over to their enemies who twice drove them out of their land. God promised to bring them back to their land a second time, which he did in 1948, and he promised to bless them again, which he has been doing.
Although God has blessed the U.S. abundantly because this country acknowledged God in its founding and subsequently, he has not promised to bless us if we turn away from following him as we have and are doing. We are reaping the fruit of the evil seeds we have been sowing.
Besides being a book of history and wisdom, the Bible, God’s word to mankind is a book of prophecy. Just as God foretold that Israel would be driven out of their land twice for disobedience and brought back eventually, he has also prophesied about our time. Because of the general rebellion of the U.S. and many other nations, there are even worse times coming.
We still have a choice individually and as a nation, to return to following God or suffer the consequences of rebellion.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
Gun owners must stand up
In a country with more guns than people, it’s a relief that most gun owners are responsible, law-abiding citizens. However, this does not relieve us of responsibility for this nation’s plague of gun violence. By supporting the NRA and voting for politicians owned by the gun lobby, otherwise responsible gun owners allow this carnage to persist. It’s not enough to voice support for common sense measures like universal background checks if you simultaneously empower people you know will prevent them. It’s time for responsible gun owners to stand up for gun safety.
Any organization that fails to police itself will inevitably become identified with its worst elements. This is how all Catholic priests became suspected pedophiles. This is why, when police close ranks around violent white supremacist officers, they all bear the stain. When gun owners remain silent in the face of shooting after shooting, it becomes reasonable for others to see us as complicit in the unnecessary, violent deaths of American children. We have to stop being enablers and restore the good name of gun owners.
We don’t need a blanket firearm ban to solve this. We can keep our hunting rifles and heirlooms while preventing violence, but we need to stop letting paranoia about “the government taking our guns” (a refrain I’ve heard ceaselessly for 40 years even as gun control has steadily receded) prevent us from doing anything. Compromise is in gun owners’ best interests, because otherwise communities tired of seeing their children gunned down will eventually have to push for bans and confiscation precisely because they’ve been left no other option.
Lastly, gun ownership has, for many, become a substitute for authentic masculinity. Let me just say that if you’re only a big, strong man when you’re holding a gun, you’re not a big, strong man.
Ryan Urie
Moscow