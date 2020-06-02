Vote Democrat in November
We are just shy of 100,000 dead in three months time while President Donald Trump takes a golfing weekend. Sends us the picture of his sense of responsibility, ability and compassion doesn’t it? 100,000 families reeling as he golfs.
Sad to say this is indicative of the former Republican Party’s ability to govern. Trump is the culmination of decades of anti-government, anti-working people themes that started with Ronald Reagan.
What’s been going on for years? Destroy health care, destroy the social safety net which includes Social Security and Medicare, food stamps, housing, destroy education, let the infrastructure decay.
Destroy government how? First by de-funding it and by putting in charge anyone from total incompetents to totally anti the agency or department or court position. Trump and the Cult of Trump GOP have raised this to an art form.
The CARES Act, which helped primarily big corporations and the rich, passed. The HEROES Act which helps us, helps protect voting during the pandemic, and helps the essential U.S. Postal Service is being held up by Trump and “Moscow” Mitch McConnell so they can get more incompetent judges on the bench.
Vote these callous craven people out and vote Democratic Nov. 3. Our lives matter.
Dallas Chase
Boise
How to wait for a vaccine
It may be years before a vaccine arrives. Normally, it takes 10 to 20 years to create a harmless protein that mimics the business end of the target virus, and to do the safety trials. The shortest development time was for the Mumps: four years.
If Pharma produces a protein that is not quite right, then injects it into your body, it will produce binding antibodies, which will actually help the invader enter your cells! Example: the first iteration of the Denge vaccine.
A vaccine that is rushed to market can create a bigger problem than the coronavirus can. We want Pharma to take the time to get it right, the first time.
So, how can we survive for years, while waiting for a vaccine? Wash your hands with soap, don’t touch your face (this is where mask-and-goggles can help), and keep a social distance.
This will buy us time, to work on vaccines, and to develop more successful treatments for COVID-19, and to learn why some people get sick while others don’t; which may lead to new treatments. And on improving the technology for tracking cases, so when someone comes in from another state or country, and spreads infection, they and their contacts can be tracked and quarantined; without shutting down everyone’s livelihood.
Wearing a mask and goggles might help, a little, to protect you, if handled correctly. And, a mask alone, might help protect others, a little, if you’re in the two-day asymptomatic period.
The above, from ZdoggMD, YouTube, “Corona vaccine won’t save us, but here’s what will,” 4/6/20.
How to survive for years? How to buy food, and things to fix the house? By patronizing business owners who had voluntarily put safety measures into place, before the stay-at-home order.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
Flight or fight or...?
All creatures on Earth, when confronted with a sudden obstacle or situation, tend either to run or attack or both. From worms to horses to humans, that’s what we do. Once I had a client who described a person who was so obnoxious that my client chose to leave the room to avoid “bad” discussions. Acknowledging this treatment of removing herself from an unpleasantness, I asked her if there could be a better way.
Of course. All humans have a third alternative, when we grow up enough to use it. We don’t resort to fight or flight. We can choose to transcend the issue. That doesn’t mean ignore, or just “hold it in” when we feel like hitting or throwing. We can deal with it in consciousness. I’ll show you how.
Consider applying this in your daily life. If you identify with a thought, you’re stuck in ego. You’re no longer in control of your life, back in the knee-jerking state. Consider not taking sides with an argument or theory. Just listen from a watchful, unbiased place. Don’t identify with a cause you strongly care about. Learning to transcend what’s happening is difficult at first; it takes changing habits. But this is the key to transcending conflict.
Long ago I asked a friend what he thought about gay men. He could have attacked the very notion of gays or retreated by saying, “I’d rather not talk about that. Instead he told me, “I’m not interested.” He transcended the subject without judgment.
Likewise, when the coronavirus comes along, I don’t take sides, I don’t identify, and I don’t contradict people’s ideas about it. I transcend the virus and its results. Because I live my life in the Consciousness of Health, aware of my body at all times, I know I am not interested in the disease, for I don’t identify with it. I even silently share my health aura with those around me. I transcend.
Can you do this, too? Could everyone?
Dr. Eleanor Richard
Moscow