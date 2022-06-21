Port fraud story unfair
The story about the alleged fraud at the Port of Whitman (Daily News, June 17) is very unfair for a 25-year port staff member that is ending his 25-year career with the port this year, for possible $2,700 or more gas use … when the port is paying him $180,000 salary.
I have worked with the staff member on many port projects and most of the time, during emergencies, I have seen him using his car for construction site inspection and meetings between Clarkston and Spokane.
I agree very much with commissioners Meyer and Webber that this matter should not go further. However, Commissioner Kammerzell should conduct himself better and stop ruining the staff member’s career just for his usual showoff. The staff member brought the largest fund-producing fiber-optic system to the Port of Whitman and Whitman County.
Munir A. Daud
Pullman
The return of IRT
Time travel is as near as the Forge Theater at the University of Idaho. We recently attended the opening night performance of “Every Brilliant Thing,” and were transported. The play took us on an emotional journey that elicited giggles and belly laughs, moistened eyes and grew lumps in throats, and reminded theater-goers of simple joys and heart-wrenching challenges of being a full participant in life.
Written by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe and directed by Princess Kannah, the play features Craig A. Miller, whose character won our hearts as he invited us along on his journey from childhood through adulthood.
The experience also marks the return of Idaho Repertory Theatre, this region’s much-loved, long-missed summer tradition now poised for gradual rebuilding. Please join us in celebrating its rich past and contributing to future success by making a donation, attending shows, spreading the word to new and returning audience members, and generally nourishing the arts.
This production runs Friday through Sunday this weekend. Information and tickets are available at uidaho.edu/class/theatre.
Nancy Chaneyand Gary Bryan
Moscow