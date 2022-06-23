Remembering Baxter Black
Baxter Black who died last week was not a local resident but had connections to the Palouse. He was trained and practiced for years as a large animal veterinarian. However, I first heard him as a comedian/cowboy poet on public radio. Subsequently he had gigs at various local venues and on the way befriended local poets and folks interested in cowboy poetry. He further encouraged the initiation of local poet organizations, one currently called the “Palouse Country Cowboy Poets,” that has performed poetry and music at venues such as the Dahmen Barn. Baxter’s humanity became apparent to me at one of his Pullman appearances, when he spent significant time and personal attention to “Louise,” a wheelchair-bound lady, who in her younger years had taught local young folks how to ride horses.
Lee Hadwiger
Pullman
Questions that have no answers
I have written two letters to the editor that I scrapped because the current events of our chaotic world are washed aside daily by a new stream of similar chaotic events. Bad news remains the same; only the details change. Friends advise me to “turn off the news” before I drown beneath the tsunami of shootings, conspiracy theories, war, famine and plague. But I live with a news hound; so, “no” to mission impossible. Instead, I can only ask the questions that have no answers.
What if our public servants actually served the public and not themselves? What if our children lived in a world where no one would harm them? What if children the world over were raised with love, not fear; equally fed and nurtured? What if nations would share their resources without going to war? What if “freedom of religion” really meant the freedom to follow your own beliefs; not the freedom of others to force you to follow theirs? What if we felt enough love and respect for our miraculous planet-home to let it heal with us, together?
What if we didn’t need to ask, “What if … ?”
Lisa Kliger
Moscow