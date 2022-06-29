‘Let this be our prayer’
Now that the religious right has accomplished its goal of keeping women barefoot and pregnant, let all women everywhere see that the alt-right completes the job.
First, let us make certain that the men who impregnate women (also known as “fathers”) take financial and emotional responsibility for each and every child they conceive. Give them no legal choice; incarcerate any man who fails to do his duty.
Secondly, let the state and federal governments be financially responsible for any and all children in this nation, whether or not they were conceived with intent. Let any and all talk of scrapping or undermining health care be forever buried, but let there be Medicare for all, so that unborn children and their mothers receive the excellent care to which all are entitled. Let there be no more talk of doing away with Social Security and Medicare, for in the future, all children who live to adulthood will eventually be old. Let the alt-right make contraception free and available to all women who want it.
And finally, let the federal government and the states with draconian laws that target women’s right to choose, be financially and morally responsible for the deaths of the thousands of desperate women who die from botched backstreet or self-mutilating abortions. And let this be our prayer.
Lisa Kliger
Moscow
‘What if’ questions not useful
A recent letter to the editor asked a bunch of “What if … ” questions which basically suggested that the world would be a lot better place if everyone just did what is “right.” The problem is “us,” as Pogo astutely said. We are sinful and on our own we cannot consistently do what is right.
God, the absolute judge of what is right, has provided a way to be in right standing with him and to do what is right. We have a choice to accept his amazing offer or reject it. And as Creator of this incredible universe, including earth and humanity, he is more than capable of dealing with all the “What if … “ questions. He also has the ultimate say in every outcome and he has told us the final outcome in his word, the Bible.
Nick Gier, who does not believe in God, recently quoted the scripture, “They shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.” He is taking this great “What if … ” quote out of context. This will only happen when Jesus Christ, God the son, returns to earth to rule his millennial kingdom. In our day, there will be more wars, pestilence, famine, natural disasters and tyrannical governments because mankind on its own is prideful, selfish, hurtful and much more that prevents world peace from ever happening. Apart from God’s intervention we have no hope. More divine prophecies are being fulfilled each year. Very hard times leading to Armageddon are coming for those who reject God’s free offer of salvation through Jesus’ death and resurrection. This is not a “What if … ”; it is a fact. The choice of outcomes is a personal choice of each individual.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
Weaponizing faith
With the June 24 overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court triggers the highly restrictive anti-abortion statute passed by the Idaho legislature’s majority. When a woman is considering whether to terminate a pregnancy, the opinion of Idaho legislators — the majority of whom are older men — is irrelevant.
Because of this ruling, Idaho politicians can now play doctor, clergy and confidant by taking control of women’s bodies and rational capacity to make their own choices. Some Republican politicians are even advocating we take away the few protections in Idaho law for survivors of sexual assault and incest.
Faith is a big part of my life, but weaponizing it to make choices for my fellow citizens is absolutely not.
All relevant medical organizations, including the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatricians and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists support a woman’s right to choose, seeing the decision as a legitimate health care choice. Further, most mainstream Christian denominations either support a woman’s right to choose or have remained neutral.
The legislative majority in Idaho has overwhelming supported highly restrictive abortion laws that put women at risk of physical, emotional and psychological harm including the possibility of death. This anti-choice position runs against the will of those they seek to represent.
This decision may embolden the anti-choice majority in the Legislature to distract from central “pro-life” policies, including investing in education, childcare, medical care and more.
I support Idahoans’ freedom to control their own bodies, including a woman’s right to accessible and safe care. I will be an advocate for bodily autonomy for all citizens in the Idaho House, serving in Seat 6A.
Jamal Lyksett
Moscow
Lessons in economics
Dale Courtney’s lesson on economics (Daily News, June 22) is a classic libertarian account, which praises the gold standard and condemns central banks.
The euro, the common currency of 19 European countries, almost collapsed during the financial crisis of 2009-10, primarily because there was no central bank to save some Southern European countries.
There are two major mistakes in Courtney’s letter: 1. It was the Federal Reserve that created $8 trillion over three years, not Biden or Trump; and 2. Biden’s Build Back Better, according to the Congressional Budget Office, would run a deficit of $275 billion per year for 10 years, and spending over that period would add very little to inflation.
Biden’s plan would be a small price to pay for subsidized child care, family and medical leave, free community college, monthly child allowances and much more. All of these have been available in peer nations for decades, and, although they have higher taxes, they have, contrary to libertarian predictions, good economic growth, lower budget deficits, safe streets and safe schools.
The Obama-Biden administration, even with the Great Recession, reduced the annual budget deficit from over 10 percent to 3.2 percent. Because of huge tax cuts that were not paid for, Trump left Biden with a 14.4 percent deficit, which he has reduced to 5.8 percent.
Courtney writes, correctly, that Richard Nixon’s wage and price controls were the main cause of high inflation in the 1970s. Reagan started with 13.5 percent inflation and reduced it, with higher interest rates from the Fed, to 4.1 percent.
Inflation is a world-wide phenomenon and the Eurozone, which has conservative and liberal governments, is just below the U.S.’s 8.6 percent at 8.1 percent.
None of these governments have any control over gas prices, which are set on a world market where OPEC has refused to increase production enough.
Nick Gier
Moscow