Concerned about editorial decisions
I am writing with deep concern regarding your editorial decisions in covering the nationwide protests this past weekend following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. In particular, your selection of specific photos to accompany AP wire stories printed in your June 1 edition render invisible police aggression and assign violence solely to black males, thereby reproducing — if not reinforcing — racist stereotypes and biases that all of us should interrogate.
My concern will become clearer if readers understand that the choice of visuals to accompany a wire story is largely left to local editors. And Daily News editors did have choices, since the web versions of stories were accompanied by as many as 20 linked photos that included not only pictures of property destruction but also peaceful demonstrations, police having tear gassed a protester with his hands raised, and lines of National Guard troops deployed in desert camouflage.
In the print edition, however, the photos chosen narrowed the account of the protests considerably. The only possible visual of police action (4A) simply showed background smoke from a flash-bang grenade, erasing both who had fired it and its effects on the crowd. Absent anywhere is any direct visual of police moving on either protestors or journalists, actions that in the latter case have been condemned by media across a political spectrum that includes Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC.
On page 6A, however, editors chose to illustrate their main story with a photo of young black males, several in hoodies, attacking an overturned car as fire burns in the background. This is the largest photo in the entire front section, and it is the only one that depicts any violence. Your editors had at least 20 photos at their disposal, and it is deplorable that you chose the one most likely to magnify narratives that endanger African-Americans on a daily basis.
Images matter. Their presence — or absence — gives meaning well beyond the text they accompany. In this instance, your choices should inspire deep reflection in both your newsroom and your readers about how systemic racism continues to shape our minds and country.
Todd Butler
Pullman
Goodwill during quarantine
Good news has been rare during quarantine. As a nation, however, I do believe we find new possibilities when the going gets tough. Many hands make light work. I write this, my first letter to the editor, in the spirit of this sentiment. The late Hunter S. Thompson wrote, “[t]he real world is risky territory for people with generosity of spirit. Beware.”’
Surrounded by controversy and fear, it feels safest to heed Thompson’s warning, steel our will, and turn inward. Yet, my fiance and I have been the recipients of amazing goodwill and generosity: our landlords, Marilyn von Seggern and Tim Kohler, have chosen to grant us substantial rent relief.
We are first-generation college graduates each with advanced degrees. Before COVID-19 we had steady income and a plan for the future. Quarantine changed things; while bills and rent stayed the same, everything else grew bleaker as we privately questioned how to make ends meet.
Tim and Marilyn took the lead. We were flooded with emotion as they began a conversation about our needs, ultimately revealing their design for a relief plan. They created a new possibility. Relief details are private but it’s worth mentioning that their foresight and generosity go beyond the official lockdown, reflecting independent judgment about safety and priorities.
Rent relief helps combat the effects of COVID-19. If you are a tenant, discuss your needs with your landlord. If you are a landlord, understand that proactive and compassionate engagement on this topic is a lifetime achievement. You have a special power to help. Tim and Marilyn are different from us but they’ve been in our position and they care.
Commonalities matter most. No matter who you are or what you do, we are all struggling. Our struggle grows in beauty, and our load lightens, when we struggle together.
Martin Osborn
Pullman
Understanding what women, black people endure
Today’s Daily News (June 1, 2020) issue brought me two different but in some ways parallel points to ponder.
The first was the recounting by a black former WSU basketball player, Noah Williams, of the harassment by police of him and his friend, Paolo Banchero, when they were teenagers, on their way home from a concert. He was handcuffed, shoved onto the hood of the vehicle, at gunpoint, and feared that he would be shot by the police officer who stopped them. He allowed that he had been wary of sharing his story. Paolo, seeing his friend’s story on FB, decided to share his story too. He had been scared of going public with his story, saying it “Took me almost two years to speak on it. You never really understand the weight of something until it’s rightthere in front of you.” This admission struck a chord with me, because it paralleled the stories of many women who are raped or sexually assaulted, and are able to speak about it only years after the event. These kinds of events are so traumatizing. But I found it helpful to have an example of a male in this same state.
The second story was also compelling. It was in the opinion piece by a white woman, Jade Stellmon, where she made the comparison between her hypervigilance, as a woman, in a dark parking lot and in other places alone, and the constant fear that black people face in their daily lives. In neither case can a person let their guard down.
It is my hope that these parallel stories will help people to understand what women and black people have to endure.
Libby Knott
Moscow
Police chief’s response was impressive
I was impressed with Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins’ response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers (Weekend edition 5/30-31). Chief Jenkins rightly stated his disgust with the brutal restraints by one officer and the non-intervention by other officers at the scene.
I believe Jenkins’ remarks speak for the attitude that I have found prevalent in the Pullman Police Department. In the 40 years I have lived (and loved to live) in our city, both as a student and as a local resident, I have observed in our police officers actions truly meant to serve and protect, in contrast to harsh enforcement of authority. At a time when civil un
rest and anti-police sentiment are rising in our nation, it’s nice to live in a city where our residents can protest peacefully, and our police can protect responsibly. I’m glad I live in Pullman.
Curtis Troll
Pullman