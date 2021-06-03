Moscow and climate change
Climate change may not seem like a threat to Moscow residents because of our inland location and clean air quality, but it has already affected Moscow. A transition to 100-percent renewable energy is the best way to eliminate the consequences of climate change on our community.
During the past 25 years, the wildfire season has lengthened by 47 days.
As a result, smoke from wildfires has led to unhealthy conditions and a noticeable increase of respiratory illness in the region. In the next 40 years, Moscow’s summers are predicted to get 6 degrees Fahrenheit warmer, while winters are predicted to get 7 degrees F warmer, raising the average winter temperature to 37 F.
With average temperatures above freezing, snowpack will melt faster, leading to a lack of drinking water and recreation opportunities. Additionally, summer precipitation is expected to decrease by 1.5 inches. Hotter temperatures and less rain will affect our agricultural economy by reducing crop yields. The Palouse in particular is susceptible to damaging weather patterns on crops as we operate as a bastion for wheat, barley, lentil, and chickpea production. Moreover, Idaho relies heavily upon agribusiness — a $25 billion dollar industry.
Although we are in a very isolated area, climate change is already affecting our citizens and the community’s economy. More than 150 cities are committed to 100-percent renewable energy — now is the time for the City of Moscow to commit and become part of the solution to climate change.
You can sign the petition to show your support at: bit.ly/3fC1WwO Or, search for: “Sierra Club RF100 Petition Moscow Idaho”
Ian Schlater
Moscow
Reread the column
Haha, Terence L. Day! (“To mask or unmask; that’s still the question,” May 27).
False equivalency: equating Chuck Pezeshki and Tim Moore might be similar to equating Terence L. Day with the leader of the Flat Earth Society. (For all I know, Mr. Moore might be a statistician, but it doesn’t seem that he talks like one.)
Two misdirections: one, stating that Pezeshki imagines that his rights and liberties allow him to ignore the legitimate requirements of civilization, and two, that he has fallen for Trumpian disinformation.
I would ask Terence to please reread Pezeshki’s column. Pezeshki published data — hospitalizations and deaths — and drew conclusions from them.
Physical scientists seem to have a weakness for numbers and the realities they represent, and logic.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman