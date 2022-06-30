Life and rights
Life begins with the first breath. That has always been my definition. Life is not possible without working lungs and that does not happen until late in a pregnancy. The Supreme Court should never have been able to rule on abortion. We all have an inherent right to privacy over our bodies and neither the fed nor the state should have the right to control women’s bodies. Why did they get involved in the first place? It was when politics got involved. Like the “big lie,” pro-life became the way Republicans’ message has been used to brainwash their followers into thinking this is what God says, when abortion is never mentioned in the Bible. God did say, “Judge not lest you be judged.” Leave the judgment to God and leave women with the equal rights that the Constitution supposedly gives us all. Or perhaps the Equal Rights Amendment should be passed again, so it is clear that we all have the right to privacy.
Karen Lewis
Moscow
Pullman’s trees
First, I express my immense gratitude to the many community members who have sought and been granted funding to renovate our downtown Pullman. The goals of improved parking, lighting, and sidewalks along with slowed traffic and safer crosswalks are going to benefit our city.
The plan states, however, that the downtown trees are to be “replaced.” My understanding is all of the current trees along Main Street will be cut down.
It has taken decades for those trees to grow to a size that their canopy shades our sidewalks. Our business signs are visible to passersby and the trees’ branches do not interfere with vehicles. The trees beautify downtown and provide shelter from the summer sun and heat.
I have been told that replacing the sidewalk will disrupt the root systems of the trees, and they need to come down, but we have evidence to the contrary not only throughout the world, but right in downtown Pullman.
Just two blocks East of our bookstore (Brused Books), on Main Street, is a real-life example of a new sidewalk built alongside the existing, maturing trees. The sidewalks alongside Evolve were repaved years before, are in great condition, and the trees are flourishing.
The Downtown Pullman organization has asked for the community’s input into the future options of the downtown renovation. Please visit the Storybook on Projectdowntownpullman.org and take the time to share your thoughts about the future of downtown Pullman, including our trees.
Sandy Castledel Conte
Pullman