Peace of mind in Moscow
There is no peace of mind in San Jose nor in Miami, El Paso, Las Vegas, Orlando or New Town, or hundreds of other sites of mass shootings. There is no peace of mind along the Potomac. Peace of mind will come when we reach a tipping point. It is hard to know when that will happen given our history.
Deep inside the DNA of this country is a strand of honest fear and distrust of government. The excesses of the British Crown in the 1770s called forth “no taxation without representation” and a revolution. Today the Southern Poverty Law Center has identified 566 extreme antigovernment groups that were active in 2020. Of these groups, 169 were militias.
We saw the tip of this iceberg Jan. 6 with the armed, planned insurrection who used violence to disrupt the constitutionally mandated work of the Electoral College.
My decision to do something about AR-15s can be best illustrated by the story of the elephant and the pea. The elephant: 300 million guns (4 percent of the world’s population owning 40 percent of the world’s guns); the pea: civilians in the U.S. own 5 to 10 million AR-15s. They were used in 10 of the deadliest mass shootings in the past decade. A high-capacity magazine results in a 62-percent higher death toll.
U.S. senators and representatives are paid on average $174,000 annually. Congress has done nothing to make our streets and schools safer in spite of the fact that 60 percent of the American public are in favor of stronger gun laws. I have been promised a second AR-15 Bushmaster by a private citizen on the condition that it be destroyed and $500 be given to Family Promise in Moscow.
A little peace of mind in Moscow.
Stan Smith
Viola