Courtney makes false claims
Dale Courtney’s recent column was flawed. He claims that “one hallmark of police states is snitches.” Nonsense. All police departments rely on snitches, informants, and other sources of information. In genuine police states, people are arrested and imprisoned or executed without trial. He makes no mention of that sort of thing happening in Moscow.
He falsely claims that progressives want a culture of safety regardless of cost. Nonsense. During the debate over auto safety in the 1960s, the progressives understood the costs of the proposals they recommended better than the auto executives did. And today’s conservatives have done a poor job assessing the costs of a president elected with Russian help that he welcomed. They are doing a poor job assessing the costs of a president who is a compulsive liar and who makes criminal accusations without proof.
Courtney asserts that a “culture of fear is where freedom goes to die.” Nonsense. Fear is sometimes very reasonable. Does he think that the soldiers that participated in the D-Day landings felt no fear? Does he think the Marines who fought in multiple battles in the Pacific theater of WWII felt no fear as their units had more and more casualties?
He makes the snide, sneering fact-free claim that right-wingers will soon go back to work to pay for the unemployment benefits given to progressives. That is a lie. He obviously knows nothing about the work ethics of progressives. If he checked, he would find out that the states which pay more into the federal treasury than they receive in federal spending are mostly progressive. The states that receive more federal spending than they pay into the treasury are mostly conservative, Republican-leaning states. And if he thinks that the unemployment benefits in Idaho are generous, he is very poorly informed.
David Nice
Pullman
Labels aside, we’ve done well
With regard to Dale Courtney’s May 27 column, it is my suggestion that not all — perhaps not even a supermajority — of the complainants to the Moscow Police Department regarding Phase 2 public social distancing are ‘progressives.”
This is a meaningless term used as a metaphorical mud pie to pejoratively label political opponents in what has been described as the “liberal cesspool of Idaho,” so described by a statewide elected official. Simply put: Progressives = whining freedom killers. More red meat all the time and every day. This opiner is a Blue skeptic.
We are never going to transcend this godawful era as long as we detest everyone that is not like ourselves, look like us or think tribally as we do.
Residents of The Palouse have appropriately taken the pandemic seriously, regardless of label, and have superbly managed a trying daily health crisis.
Jon Roanhaus
Pullman
Column was common sense
Churchill said, “If two people agree on everything, one of them is unnecessary.” I may be unnecessary, and if I remember correctly, my wife may have mentioned that once. Maybe even twice.
But anyway, for your article May 27, “Culture of fear where freedom goes to die,” thanks Dale Courtney for bringing common sense back to the daily news and the Daily News.
Dan David
Pullman
Leading the world
Thank you, President Trump, for making America great again. Under your leadership, we are now the leading nation in the world for COVID-19 deaths.
Richard Shafer
Pullman