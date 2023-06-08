On Friday, my wife and I were at the WinCo checkout stand in Moscow. When I reached for my wallet to pay, my wallet wasn’t there. I knew I’d had it earlier, as we’d just purchased a new bed at Howard Hughes.
The wallet contained more than $100 cash, my driver’s license and credit cards. I started to think about what a hassle it was going to be to cancel my cards and get a new license. I was hoping the wallet had fallen out of my pocket when we were trying out beds and it would still be there.
We got to our truck and it wasn’t in my seat or on the floorboard. As we got ready to drive to Howard Hughes, we saw my wallet under the driver’s side windshield wiper. A quick check confirmed everything was there. Obviously someone found my wallet near our truck and placed it there. So to that Good Samaritan, thank you very very much.
Scott Mikolajczyk
Moscow
Lessons from the four-way stop
I inched up to the stop sign at Hayes and D streets in Moscow. As I exited the intersection, not 20 seconds later, it hit me that this four-way stop is a great example of all of us living well, together.
What happens between folks at a four-way? First, they respect the rule of law and stop. We live by the law and depend upon others to do the same to ensure everyone a safe life. This is instinctive, a community norm, and our treatment of each other there makes each of us feel not just good, but secure.
Often we will yield a little extra, and generously offer the right of way to someone else at the four-way, even if they arrive just a little later than we do. You go first, no you. What follows is a wave of the hand or a gentle nod — a sharing of mutual respect, goodwill and generosity, granting someone else the benefit of the doubt without knowing anything else about them.
At a four-way, we are all in this together and we are all reassured. Each of us brings the grace and goodness that live deep within us, and each of us respects the values that make our community a welcoming, caring place — respect for civil law, fairness, homage to anyone and everyone who shows up, and humility. We all anticipate the goodness that awaits us as we roll up to a four-way and the part we get to play in the action.
These days we could all stand to be hanging out more in the spirit of the four-way. “I think it’s time we stop, [hey] what’s that sound, everybody look what’s going down.”
I’ll see ya’ soon at one of the four-ways in town.