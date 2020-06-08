Getting to a better place
Although not all our members were able to attend the recent vigil in Friendship Square, the Latah County Human Rights Task Force stands united in solidarity with those seeking justice, fairness and an end to the police brutality that continues to be a part of the lives of African Americans in our country.
It is unbelievable and unconscionable that so many live in fear and have suffered cruelty and mistreatment for so long in our land that pledges liberty and justice for all. We all struggle with the question of how to get to a better place.
Clearly, we must start by listening, understanding, and believing the pain that is felt. But now is the time to move beyond that to action and reform starting with the widespread lack of accountability in so many of our nation’s police systems, But this is a symptom of the systematic racism that needs to be routed out. Our country is suffering from the virus of racism. We need to be united and active in searching for a cure. Clearly, the old normal is not working.
Our Task Force, friends, allies and so many others must have the strength and will to move forward to a new normal that includes respect and safe treatment for everyone. As Jenifer Lewis proclaims in her current video, “All hands on deck.”
Joann Muneta, Chair Latah County Human Rights Task Force
Moscow
Trump proves Simon right
When Paul Simon released his song, Kodachrome, a lot of educators took offense with his opening line, “When I think back on all the crap I learned in high school it’s a wonder I can think at all.” Unfortunately, President Trump’s administration has proven the troubadour was right.
We were taught Gerrymandering, buying votes, and Jim Crow laws were things of the past.
We were told separation of governmental powers created checks and balances to rein in rogue administrators. But rogue administrators are the ones appointing the judicial part of the balance.
We were instructed that Congressional oversight and budgeting reigned supreme. Not so much!
We were informed that Congress was a fair and balanced representation of the people’s will. Then the Senate refused to hear impeachment evidence and then voted to acquit based on a lack of evidence.We heard lectures about federal laws prohibiting elected officials from personally profiting from their political decisions. Then we saw Senators downplay the pandemic while adjusting their stock portfolios to minimize losses from the upcoming stock market crash.
And the biggest lie of all? We were indoctrinated that American justice and the American political process were blind to race, religion, and gender. What a colossal joke!
Paul Simon was partially right. What we learned in school doesn’t apply in Trump’s America.This administration portrays its indiscretions in Kodachrome’s “nice, bright colors.” The truth — in black and white — proves sadly that much of what we learned in high school was, indeed, “crap.”
Mike Curley, Moscow and Paul Oman, Clarkston
51 years, not much change
In 1969, a group of us at Pullman High School were recorded discussing the Kerner Commission Report. This commission was mandated by President Johnson to investigate the reasons for the violent riots in 1967 in Newark and Detroit. Initial assumptions were that the riots were due to “outside agitators” or “young black men.” Both assumptions were false. The conclusions reached were that “our nation is moving toward two societies, one black, one white-separate and unequal” and that “white racism” sparked the violence.
Now, 51 years later, we are faced with riots and anger resulting from videos of a black man who died with a white policeman’s knee putting pressure on his carotid artery and neck.
The situation may be worse than it was in 1968. Unemployment is 14.2 percent for whites, 16.7 percent for blacks and 18.9 percent for Hispanics. Furthermore there is a significant gap between the incomes of blacks and whites which has narrowed only slightly since 1968.
Among the conclusions of that 52-year-old report were that white institutions and society created and maintained these unjust conditions and it was recommended that: We aim new programs for high impact in the immediate future to close the gap between promise and performance; and we undertake new initiatives and experiments that can change the system of failure and frustration that now weakens our society.
Have we implemented significant change in the last 51 years? I would argue that we have a very significant amount of work left to be done. It is shocking to me to see the number of people supporting racist and denigrating comments from both within our national government and from local groups. We need to work hard to come together as a country and to acknowledge that we must change.
Mary Sherman McGregor
Moscow
Confused by the silence
In the State of Washington, businesses and medical facilities are closed or are limited, families and friends can’t get together, church services, weddings and funerals are forbidden or limited, graduations and sporting events are canceled because of the governor’s coronavirus regulations.
Yet people are protesting and rioting in the streets breaking every regulation that the governor has set up. Yet all we hear is deafening silence from the governor, just about every news media and the Associated Press. By their deafening silence what I hear them saying is that you can riot, destroy, loot, injure or murder, and that must be OK, but you better not have a big family gathering or you might just get arrested.
James Fry
Pullman
Healthy rivers benefit us all
There are so many good reasons to use clean energy. Three of the most important reasons are it will improve crop yields and farming conditions for the agricultural Industry on the Palouse, improve our health and result in cleaner water to protect fish in the Snake River Basin.
Increased temperatures and more varied precipitation reduce productivity in crop quantity and quality, and can lead to increases in pest insect populations.
Idaho fire season is 47 days longer compared to 25 years ago, smoke from wildfire and extreme heat events lead to unhealthy conditions and an increase in illnesses. Respiratory problems and chronic illness result from particulates released in fires.
Healthy rivers benefit us all on the Palouse. Closures due to fish die-offs and poor returns have become more common in the Snake River Basin. Earlier melt and smaller snowpacks are contributing to raised temperatures in the North Fork of the Clearwater River.
Clean energy such as solar, wind and geothermal, and efficient use of energy by insulating homes and buildings, will decrease our reliance on fossil fuels. Local production of clean energy will create local jobs, rather than outsourcing our energy needs to foreign firms and countries.
Martha Lovett
Moscow