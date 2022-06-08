Gas stations and the future
We’ve all seen how Rosauers market on North Main Street in Moscow is installing a new gasoline filling station. It surprises me there is nowhere to charge an electric vehicle. According to Bloomberg, “The acceleration in EV adoption means that combustion vehicle sales peaked … in 2017 and are now in a permanent decline”.
So what’s with a new filling station? I get it, Rosauers probably got some tax incentives, they had the space on the corner and there were no buyers, or maybe some investors came to them with money; reasoning that folks driving into town from Viola, Palouse and points north will not have to turn left to get a tank fill-up.
But wait. If the future is electric vehicles, how easy is it to pivot from providing gas to providing a fast charge?
I guess we’ll have to wait and see.
Zena Hartung
Moscow
Get right with God
Has the Sixth Angel of the Apocalypse sounded his trumpet? If so, it is a death sentence upon a third of the planet’s human population, roughly two billion people?
Catholic monk Alexis Bugnolo seems to think this has happened. The experimental mRNA gene therapies, administered to many millions worldwide, can only end in their demise, he concludes. Because they’re not really vaccines. They are hidden killers.
Those who submit to multiple jabs are victims of an “excessive immunity reaction.” So the next time these same folks get the seasonal flu, at least two common strains of which are themselves merely coronaviruses, they’re doomed. Coronavirus infections were seldom lethal in previous epochs. But under this new scenario, all that has changed. It’ll take two or three, maybe five years at the most. But death is certain in the end.
Bugnolo is saying no more than what many scientists and medical professionals have already warned would happen. The first vax injection reduces the immune system by a third. The second “death serum” jab removes another third. The “booster shot” takes care of what is left. The immune-deprived individual has no ability to resist the invasion of spiked proteins which follows. Bugnolo calls it, as do others, “anti-body priming.” What was originally designed to offer protection to the organism simply overwhelms the system and snuffs out its life.
Many who remain, admonishes the monk, will be responsible out of Christian charity to bury the dead. There won’t be enough medical people and funeral personnel to help. They’ll run out of coffins and body bags. Riots will ensue. We’ll simply have to go out on the streets and from house to house, amid all the surrounding social chaos, gathering up the dead and depositing them in mass graves.
For those who take umbrage at these brief remarks, better perhaps to get right with God.
Timothy Moore
Potlatch