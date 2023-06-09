Doubting the six million

I can’t imagine to whom columnist Ryan Urie (Daily News, May 27) might refer in citing recent letters that contain “obvious misinformation and various forms of hate speech.” Who could these letter writers be? Who are these “idiots?” Not me, certainly! I merely raised some doubts about the sacrosanct “six million,” and Hitler’s alleged program to exterminate them. So I think I’m off the hook, right, Mr. Urie? I’m not one of those idiots, am I, sir?

But, no matter. Urie is to be commended for encouraging “freedom of expression over good taste.” First Amendment rights should not be circumscribed, just because some think that “mountains of evidence” sometimes foreclose the possibility of, and impose limitations on, any alternative points of view. Free speech guarantees to protect idiots too, even when it comes to the Holocaust.

Tags

Recommended for you